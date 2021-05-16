From Hermes to HR Steel: five smartwatches that don't compromise on style

Smartwatches have evolved significantly since their earliest iterations – and where the focus was once firmly on functionality and durability, newer generations of these tech-savvy timepieces also pack a punch in the style stakes.

Whether you are looking for the most luxurious rendition on the market – Apple's tie-up with Hermes; want something a little more feminine, a la Kate Spade; or want to keep things simple and classic, courtesy of Withings, here are five timepieces that in addition to telling you the time, will count your steps, monitor your sleep and complement your outfit.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense is the brand’s most advanced health watch. Courtesy Fitbit

Fitbit Sense is the world’s first smartwatch to feature an electrodermal activity sensor. By measuring small electrical changes in the sweat level of your skin, the EDA sensor can help you to understand your body’s response to stress.

With a larger AMOLED display and polished-looking body crafted from glass and metal, the Sense also offers advanced heart rate tracking technology, a new ECG app and an on-wrist temperature sensor. Paired with the Fitbit Premium service, it can help you track trends in your overall well-being, from heart rate variability and breathing rate to Sp02.

All Fitbit users also now have access to the new mindfulness tile in the Fitbit app, where you can set a weekly goal, plus reminders, as well as reflect on your stress levels, log your mood after sessions and meditate, as part of your wider mindfulness practice.

Dh1,040, amazon.ae

Apple Watch Hermes

Apple Watch Hermès Series 6

The latest iteration of the Apple Watch Hermes features a stainless steel Series 6 case paired with 44 millimetre Attelage Single Tour and slimmer 40mm Attelage Double Tour bands.

The striking calfskin leather bands come in a range of variations, including Fawn Barenia, Navy, Red Pepper, Anemone and Orange Swift calfskin. The buckle recalls those on the straps of a saddle, a nod to Hermes’s equestrian heritage. The watch itself features a compass, always-on altimeter, blood oxygen sensor, ECG sensor and gyroscope, and is water resistant to 50 metres, with a battery life of up to 18 hours.

Also included as an additional accessory with every Apple Watch Hermes model featuring a silver stainless steel case, is the exclusive Hermes Sport Band, a light, flexible, water-resistant strap in Hermes’s signature orange.

From Dh4,999, apple.com/ae

Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch 2

Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch 2

When it comes to smartwatches that also make a strong style statement, Kate Spade’s Scallop Smartwatch 2 continues to be a serious contender.

Combining functionality with femininity, the watch is named for the pretty scalloped detailing that encircles the dial and is found on the watch’s black silicone strap and pink gold-tone bracelet. A heart rate tracking function automatically records the user’s heart rate across several types of workouts, using Google Fit or third-party apps, while untethered GPS means you can leave your phone at home while you go on that run or hike, and the distance will still be recorded. The watch also features payment technology.

But best of all, the corresponding micro app offers a “choose your look” function, which allows you to match your watch face to the colours of your outfit. After answering a few simple questions about your desired look, the dial will automatically transform to better complement your attire.

$452, katespade.com

Steel HR

Withings Steel HR. Courtesy Withings

A frustration with many smartwatches and fitness trackers is their limited battery time, which is where Withings really comes into its own. The brand’s hybrid Steel HR smartwatch has a battery life of up to 25 days, so you can spend less time charging and more time tracking.

The watch is also a winner in the style stakes, with its simple, streamlined dial design, stainless steel case and soft silicone wristband. The watch is paired with the Health Mate app, where you can access a detailed overview of your well-being and activity levels. Water-resistant to 50 metres, the Steel HR counts steps and recognises walking, running, swimming or sleeping. It will also track your heart rate and sleep, offering an overview of your sleep cycle and alerting you of the best time to get out of bed according to the patterns it traces, via the Smart Wake-up feature.

The Steel HR is available in a variety of sizes, cases and colours, meaning yours can be customised to suit personal preferences.

Dh749, withings.com

Galaxy Thom Browne Edition

Samsung Galaxy Thom Browne Edition. Courtesy Samsung

Samsung unveiled the second chapter in its collaboration with American fashion designer Thom Browne in September.

This most recent extension of their partnership has yielded the Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition, which applies Browne’s signature styling to the device’s hardware and software. It includes the brand’s trademark colours of red, white and blue, now set against a classic grey exterior. The phone is sold as part of a wider package that also includes a Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Buds Live, as well as a special phone case and watch strap accessories, which have also been given a Thom Browne makeover.

The watch features all the hallmarks of the Galaxy Active 2, now paired with two sleek straps, in grey leather and black rubber.

Dh5,899, amazon.ae

