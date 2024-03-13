A fashion story with a regional twist: Inside Luxury's March photo shoot

Making the most of the long, cool days of winter, the Luxury team headed out into the desert for the March issue's fashion story and a cinematic road trip.

Inspired by what might be the ultimate American novel, On the Road by Jack Kerouac, the team set off in the middle of the night to catch the first rays of dawn breaking over the dunes.

A knitted dress by Magda Butrym, made not from wool but from a papery twine and worn with an slouchy denim jacket by Elisabetta Franchi, set a relaxed and rebellious mood. This look was followed by a light and airy polka dot dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Chosen especially for the fluid movement of the material, it eventually became the cover, worn by Cuban model Claudia as she danced on the dunes.

Dress, Dh17,700; and hat, Dh2,200, both from Dolce & Gabbana. Photo: Ben Cope at MMG

Of course, no road trip is complete without a car, so the search was on for something unexpected to keep the story modern. Enter Revival Autos, a company that specialises in restoring vintage Austin-Healey cars and converting them to be fully electric. Low slung and gorgeous, the vintage sports car added a flash of glamour, speed and freedom.

Celine offered a dash of French insouciance in understated jeans, shirt and a perfectly cut leather bomber, ideal for lounging on the back of the car, while only Hermes could nail the breezy mood of silken blouse and trousers, worn with tall leather boots and a double-faced cashmere coat.

British designer Erdem, meanwhile, added a textured coat – with trailing ends of cut jacquard – that Claudia clutched around her, while the discreet sheen of sequins appeared courtesy of the Italian house of Brunello Cucinelli, scattered across a pencil skirt and matching top, and paired with neutral linen.

A moment of feminine softness arrived as a dress from Louis Vuitton's Ramadan collection, covered in candy stripes, while the no nonsense drama of all black – lightened with trialing embroidery – came courtesy of Temperley London. Finally, a look from the first Gucci collection by Sabato De Sarno was blissfully simple, with a knitted jumper and a glossy blue skirt to add some high-stakes drama (the label provided the luggage too).

Credits

Fashion Director: Sarah Maisey

Photographer: Ben Cope at MMG Artists

Hair & make up: Mauro at MMG Artists

Model: Claudia at Ant Management

Vintage Austin Healey: Revival Autos

