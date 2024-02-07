Dazzled by the lights: Inside Luxury's February photo shoot

In celebration of Valentine's Day, this month's photo shoot revolves around the colour red and its many facets.

Interpreted as glossy scarlet leather at Hermes, vermilion florals at Gucci and ruby sequins at Erdem, the fiery hue stands proud against Dubai's night-time metropolis.

Shifting through a volume of raspberry taffeta at Christian Dior, the lilac sheen of Carolina Herrera and pastel pink stripes at Chanel – as seen on the cover – this story is about making the new season pieces your own, whatever the city.

Dress and top, price on request, Chanel. Photo: Ben Cope at MMG

Credits

Fashion Director: Sarah Maisey

Photographer: Ben Cope at MMG

Hair and make-up: Sara Yunis at MMG

Model: Heloisa at Ant Management

Photographer's assistant: Jey Jeyendran

Digital technician: Sveta Buldakova

Find a copy of Luxury magazine inside The National on Thursday