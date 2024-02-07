Dazzled by the lights: Inside Luxury's February photo shoot

In celebration of Valentine's Day, this month's photo shoot revolves around the colour red and its many facets.
Interpreted as glossy scarlet leather at Hermes, vermilion florals at Gucci and ruby sequins at Erdem, the fiery hue stands proud against Dubai's night-time metropolis.
Shifting through a volume of raspberry taffeta at Christian Dior, the lilac sheen of Carolina Herrera and pastel pink stripes at Chanel – as seen on the cover – this story is about making the new season pieces your own, whatever the city.
Credits
Fashion Director: Sarah Maisey
Photographer: Ben Cope at MMG
Hair and make-up: Sara Yunis at MMG
Model: Heloisa at Ant Management
Photographer's assistant: Jey Jeyendran
Digital technician: Sveta Buldakova
