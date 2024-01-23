The Arab designers making an impression at celebrity-studded Paris haute couture week

Among runway shows by the age-old houses of Schiaparelli and Christian Dior at Paris haute couture week are a sprinkling of modern Arab designers. Here are some names to know, or to know better.

Georges Hobeika

The Lebanese label showed its spring 2024 haute couture offerings on day one in the French capital.

The Georges Hobeika show stayed true to the brand's DNA of glamorous occasion wear. Speaking to an ultra-wealthy clientele with a busy social calendar, the show featured a 1960s theme, complete with bouffant hairdos.

In a palette that shifted from honeyed nudes through pale lilacs and soft pinks, via seafoam greens into deep, decadent blues and on to fiery red, this was a wardrobe for a multifaceted woman.

A Georges Hobeika spring 2024 haute couture dress in buttermilk with embellishment around the cuffs and skirt. EPA

There were snappy day suits in what looked like pink tweed, but was actually a hand-sequinned facsimile; day coats in peppy red; and fragile-looking gossamer gowns in floaty chiffon – all embellished by countless hours of hand-stitched embroidery and beadwork lavished on to the surfaces (this is haute couture, after all).

In 2022, Hobeika senior was joined by his son Jad as co-creative director, as the house looks to broaden its appeal to a younger audience. This was best seen in pared-back looks such as a bright red, strapless gown in high-shine satin that was stripped of all decoration; and a fitted dress in buttermilk with a simple boat neck, its beadwork pooled around the cuffs and skirt hem.

Perhaps best of all, some of these looks were also worn with flat shoes.

Hobeika is best known for its intricate, impeccable surface embellishment, of which there was plenty presented here. From a dress with blue-on-white swirling patterning that felt like Yuan dynasty ceramics, to red sequins that shifted across the body – dense here, lighter there – to the elbow-length opera gloves that had sequins scattered up the arm, fading away in colour and all done in hand-stitched sequins and beading, the effect was ravishing.

With workshops in Beirut and Paris, and now two, not only one creative director, the house of Hobeika is entering a new era. And if the elegant, dressy, sassy couture offering from Paris is anything to go by, that new era looks beautiful indeed.

Maison Sara Chraibi

The Moroccan designer, also exhibiting on day one, delivered an elegant show at the Theatre du Chatelet in colours that riffed on the desert, in fawn, sand, gold and sienna, through to the blues and greens of the evening sky. One of the guest designers invited to be part of the storied haute couture schedule, Chraibi sent out almost every look that was full length and laden with evening drama, with many finished with matching capes.

There were draped dresses in molten gold and glossy sienna brown, which had fabric twisted around the neck and shoulders. These were interspersed with chiffon, some held in a lattice of golden beadwork, others smothered in dense black sequinning.

An opera coat was printed to echo a vaulted passageway with an arched ceiling, recreated in sublime shades of pinky blush and metallics, with the same image reappearing on a sleeveless dress. To ramp up the air of sophisticated drama, many looks were entirely backless – the chiffon twisted and pinned to fall away from the shoulders.

In a game of opposites, tailored coats and languid kaftans had golden embroidery that snaked like topography across the surface, while some flowing chiffon looks were cut to sit right to the arm

Tailored coats and languid kaftans with golden embroidery at the Maison Sara Chraibi show in Paris. AFP

More chiffon was caught in triangles at the waist, in autumnal shades of ochre, sandy brown, burnt umber and coffee. The same colours later appeared as swaying fringing on a bodice, over a long skirt, and as a glossy, floor-length fringed cape – the tendrils held in place with golden jewellery.

Adding to the whole effect was the lacquered hair flipped under to create a wide updo that ended just under the ears, and that nodded to the traditional hairstyles of Moroccan Berbers.

Chraibi creates her collections around the colours and cultures of her native Morocco, and this latest offering delved into those desert lands beautifully. Rich, densely worked and sublimely sophisticated, this was an ode to the landscapes of North Africa.

