Luxury Christmas gifts ideas for him: Sharp luggage to nostalgic comic books

Men can be notoriously tricky to buy for when it comes to Christmas gifts, so to assist you with the task, we have compiled some of the latest fashion and accessory products to give you a helping hand.

A well-dressed man can never have too many blazers, and Loro Piana's two-tone smart suit jacket is both timeless and stylish. Epitomising quiet luxury, this investment piece will last for years to come.

A reliable watch is still an important accessory for any fashion-conscious man. We have selected some of our favourite timepieces for this season, including the Pilot’s Chronograph Top Gun by IWC Schaffhausen (Dh37,542) and Breitling's new Avenger Automatic 42 (Dh18,755). For a more sophisticated option, A Lange & Sohne's Zeitwerk Minute Repeater in Honeygold is a classic piece from the German manufacturer that is designed to last a lifetime.

For accessories, we have picked a selection of bags and leather goods, including Montblanc's blue leather Document case (Dh7,089) and Michael Kors's eye-catching silver backpack. Bally's classic black leather belt (Dh1,450) will make the perfect addition to any outfit. And Dior's new Mid-Top sneakers, (Dh4,900) are set to be the must-have shoes of next season.

And finally, why not add The Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 book as a quirky stocking filler? Published by Taschen, the hardback title features a compilation of some of the most popular Spiderman cartoons from the 1960s.