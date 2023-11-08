Rare blue diamond sells for $44 million at Christie's auction

Christie's has auctioned one of the rarest blue diamonds in the world for a staggering $44 million.

On Tuesday, the stone called the “Bleu Royal” went under the hammer as one of the highlights of the auction house's Luxury Week sale in Geneva, far outstripping the presale estimate. It is the first time the stone has been sold at auction, having been in private hands for the past half century.

Set into a ring, the 17.61 carat, pear-shaped diamond is considered the largest internally flawless vivid blue diamond to have ever come to auction, and had a presale estimate of $35 million. At the sale, it eventually realised $43.8 million, making it the most expensive jewel sold at auction this year.

As only the fourth vivid blue diamond with more than 10 carats to have come to auction in the company's 250-year history (the previous three sold in 2010, 2014 and 2016), the Bleu Royal is “among the rarest to have been unearthed,” said Christie's.

Previously, Christie's auctions sold the 14.62 carat Oppenheimer Blue diamond for more than $57.5 million in 2016.

Max Fawcett, Christie's head of jewellery in Geneva told AFP, the company was “extremely pleased”.

Elsewhere in the sale, a Rolex watch worn by US actor Marlon Brando in the film Apocalypse Now sold for almost $5 million. With “M Brando” hand-engraved on the back of the watch, it is considered unique.

The sale continues until next Thursday. Another lot gaining attention is a pearl necklace worn by Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of the 1953 film Roman Holiday. It is estimated to sell for more than $20,000.