Oscars Greenroom takes a sustainable design approach

Ever wondered where the actors, hosts and presenters hang out while backstage at the Oscars?

In any other event, a green room may just be a simple space with refreshments and somewhere to sit and prepare for a moment on stage. But at this year's 95th Academy Awards, watch designer Rolex has once again returned to host the Oscars Greenroom.

The watch manufacturer has taken an eco-friendly and sustainable design approach to the space where presenters, nominees and winners can gather in the moments before and after being on stage.

The rainforest-inspired Rolex Greenroom at this year's Oscars. Photo: Rolex

Inspired by the rainforest, the watch brand has used neutral tones of green and in shades reminiscent of plants as the main colour palette for the room. It has a tropical, eco-friendly aesthetic that celebrates the natural world.

The Greenroom was designed to resemble a peaceful space, such as a garden, for people to feel calm and relaxed in. The room features woven, sustainably sourced materials used in the cushions and the bespoke, contoured furniture. It also has upholstered walls in natural tones forming cocoon-like shapes and ornamental objects along with colours inspired by tropical vegetation.

The ceiling includes an installation of hanging exotic leaves made from glass, while a curtain of carved bamboo creates a welcoming alcove in different parts of the room.

“Together, all the elements of the decor play a role in delineating the room organically,” said a representative for Rolex about the Oscars Greenroom.

“By inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the world of a rainforest, Rolex pays tribute to the explorers and scientists taking action on the ground, day after day, to protect the planet.”

This was an important focus for the watch brand, which has committed to helping perserve the ecosystem as part of its Perpetual Planet initiative that aims to collect climate data in partnership with the National Geographic Society and to protect the oceans.

Rolex has been a partner to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2017 and has been designing its Greenroom at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles since 2016.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 12 (4am UAE time on March 13) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles