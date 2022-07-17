Self-charging smart watches and versatile earphones: five pieces of new tech to try

Whether you're looking for a smart watch requiring minimal intervention, an air purifier that does the job as nature intended or a gadget to help you keep track of your belongings, here's a selection of new technology designed to make life that little bit easier.

Briiv

Briiv consists of three fully biodegradable filters that utilise the natural micro-structures of moss, coconut, carbon and silk to filter air. Photo: Briiv

Air purifiers may be all the rage in our pandemic-ridden times, but Briiv does the job as nature intended. Crafted from 90 per cent natural and renewable materials, Briiv consists of three fully biodegradable filters that utilise the natural microstructures of moss, coconut, carbon and silk to filter air. Additional components are made from elephant grass, hemp and reusable glass, so Briiv uses less plastic than any other air purifier on the market. It combats the tiny particles and harmful gases that are released into your home every time you cook, light candles, use cleaning products or even play with your pets, creating cleaner, safer homes by harnessing the power of nature. The compact, aesthetically pleasing device is the equivalent of having more than 3,000 medium-sized house plants in your home, just much easier to maintain.

$372, www.briiv.co.uk

Tile Pro

The Tile Pro. Photo: Tile

If you are prone to misplacing your belongings, you need the Tile Pro in your life. The latest addition to the Tile family of Bluetooth trackers has a new streamlined shape that hangs better on keys, backpacks, purses and anything else you need to keep track of. The Tiles connect to Android or Apple devices, with a range of up to 120 metres – you just need to open the free app and tap “find” to locate them, or ask Alexa or Google Assistant to do it for you. The device will emit a sound when in range. When out of range, you’ll be able to view its most recent location on a map. And vice versa – you can press the button on your Tile app to make your phone ring, should you misplace that instead.

$34.99, www.thetileapp.com

Sequent Elektron

The Sequent Elektron. Photo: Sequent

Many a smart watch ends up unused as owners tire of the need to constantly charge them. Which is why Swiss start-up Sequent launched the world’s first watches that are self-charging, transforming body movement into electrical power in a process the company refers to as “smart micro energy harvesting”. New from the brand this year is the Elektron, the world’s first smart self-charging watch made from titanium. The matte black watch face features solar-powered indexes that glow in the dark, giving the dial a futuristic feel. It offers activity and sports tracking, as well as distance, heart rate, sleep and blood oxygen monitoring, and is compatible with iOS and Android. There are six variations, including a white Nasa version and an option made from Tide, a raw material crafted from upcycled ocean plastic. Sequent is also a sustainable choice as it partners with myClimate, a Swiss climate protection foundation, to offset 10 times the amount of carbon generated during the production of each of its watches.

Starting from $617, www.sequentworld.com

Dyson Airwrap

The next generation Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. Photo: Dyson

The next generation Dyson Airwrap multi-styler has arrived in the UAE, bringing new and re-engineered attachments, as well as an enhancement of the brand’s signature Coanda effect, which eliminates the need for extreme heat in the drying process. New styling barrels feature a rotating cooling tip, creating curls faster and more easily, while reimagined brush attachments deliver precision shaping alongside a new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. There is also a wide-toothed comb attachment, engineered for curly and coiled hair, which adds shape, volume and length as it dries.

Dh2,249, www.dyson.ae

Beoplay EX

Beoplay EX. Photo: Bang & Olufsen

Promising “deep sound and snug comfort in one sleek package”, Beoplay EX is Bang & Olufsen’s most versatile wireless earphone to date. Offering a combination of performance and style, the earphones have a new ergonomic stem-based shape with a housing that’s smaller than ever, to ensure a comfortable and stable fit.

They sit snug on the ear and will stay put whether you are walking, running or jumping around. A mirror-like glass intercase is encased in a brushed aluminium ring, with three colour options on offer: black anthracite, opulent gold or anthracite oxygen. Inside is a 9.2 millimetre speaker drive, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology and three microphones. If you do want to let the rest of the world in, you can opt for Transparency Mode. Dust and sand-resistant and water and sweat-proof, the Beoplay EX offers up to 20 hours of play time.

$399, www.bang-olufsen.com