Deepika Padukone, Yasmine Sabri and Rami Malek attend Cartier event in Madrid

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone joined Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri and Hollywood star Rami Malek for a Cartier event in Madrid, Spain this week.

The star-studded occasion marked the launch of the Cartier's Beautes du Monde collection.

Fresh from her stint on the Cannes Film Festival jury in May, Padukone has been named a Cartier brand ambassador, and joined fellow faces of the brand — English actress Annabelle Wallis, Malek and Sabri — at the event.

Padukone wore a white peplum dress with a Cartier diamond necklace and earrings. Sabri donned a red gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, paired with a twisted ruby and diamond necklace by the high-end jewellery brand.

Egyptian-American James Bond star Malek was dressed in a sharp black suit with a Cartier brooch and watch, while Wallis had on a light blue lace and plisse dress with a striking diamond necklace by the jewellery brand.

Also in attendance was British singer Rita Ora, who performed at the event wearing a striking pink Lanvin dress, and Egyptian actress Tara Emad, in a magnolia-yellow coat dress with feathered sleeves by Lebanese fashion house Georges Hobeika.

According to Cartier, the Beautes du Monde collection "recognises the beauty of the world wherever it may be".

"This collection illustrates Cartier’s ability to both admire and further enhance beauty through design, tension of lines, geometry and abstraction,” said the French brand. “The interplay of stones amplifies the elements of nature and cultures that inspire this new collection.”

As well as being a Cartier ambassador, Padukone was named as one of the faces of Louis Vuitton in May. Joining Hollywood stars such as Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Lea Seydoux and Sophie Turner, Padukone is the first Indian star to be named a house ambassador by the storied French fashion house.