Abu Dhabi Property of the Week: Dh9.99m Saadiyat Island villa with putting green

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a villa at Saadiyat Beach Villas.

The key details

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is spread across 4,833 square feet and is set on one of the largest plots in the community at the end of a road with no traffic interference.

The master bedroom has a balcony and walk-in dressing room, while the property also comes with driver and maid facilities.

It is on the market for Dh9.99 million with Henry Wiltshire.

What's the story?

This is very much a property for a family that likes to spend time outside. And there is an extra appeal for golf fans.

Abu Dhabi can be considered a golfer's paradise, with a fantastic course just around the corner on Saadiyat Island, and only a short drive away is Yas Links where Thomas Pieters recently won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title.

While there isn't quite enough room to practice launching a three-wood into the distance, there is enough space for chipping on the back lawn, and along the side of the property, there is a putting green to hone that accuracy around the cup.

There's a big pool and gazebo with a cooking station, making it ideal for group entertainment.

All in all, this is a classic family home, with room for youngsters to grow, and for adults to express their creative side and enjoy the company of guests.

Plus, Saadiyat Island is one of Abu Dhabi's most premier locations, with the Louvre museum close by and Cranleigh School located in the community.

A lounge in the villa with extravagant decor.

The broker says...

What makes this villa stand out from others on Saadiyat Island?

This is one of the largest plot sizes for a four-bedroom villa and it has been beautifully landscaped. The property is screened by a variety of mature trees and has a thatched gazebo, children’s playhouse, lovely pool and outside shower.

In addition, there is a vegetable garden and high-quality golf putting green. Internally, it has had one of the terraces enclosed to form an extra living room, currently a playroom for the children. The rest of the interior is to the original, high standard design.

There is a shortage of villas such as these and nothing else available with such a large plot and pool in this price range.

Is there scope to freshen the property up?

The villas were handed over about seven years ago but constructed to a very high standard, with high-quality materials such as natural stone floors, solid timber internal doors, Bosch appliances and marble and mosaic bathrooms. Some owners have chosen to lighten the colour scheme by painting internal and kitchen doors in white or cream.

Where else would buyers consider when spending Dh10m on an Abu Dhabi villa?

We could potentially offer them a villa in the neighbouring Saadiyat communities of Hidd Al Saadiyat or Jawaher but with a much smaller plot and probably without the pool or privacy. Alternatively, a six-bedroom villa in Yas Acres or, in Al Zeina, a five-bedroom Beach Villa or six-bedroom Podium Villa.

How is the Saadiyat property market performing?

The market is very good right now. Fairly priced properties are selling well and we have a number of buyers currently looking. Availability is very tight though, as we have already sold most of what was on the market last year. Many of the villas that are available are tenanted, making viewing tricky and sale, a little slower. There is generally a strong demand for villas, especially in the luxury Saadiyat estates.

- Andrew Covill, director, Henry Wiltshire International