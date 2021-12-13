Inside India's most sustainable luxury residences – international property of the week

Named for the blush-coloured blooms of one of Asia’s best-known plant species, The Camellias is the first residential development in India to be accredited with LEED Platinum certification by the US Green Building Council, in recognition of its sustainability and energy conservation credentials.

Located within the DLF Golf Course community in the north Indian city of Gurugram, the project is being positioned as “one of the largest well-being and leisure residential facilities in the world” by developer DLF. It consists of nine towers containing 429 units, with one unit per floor.

Views from the apartments. Photo: The Camellias

The project uses solar power to significantly reduce energy consumption, while all green areas, including the golf course, are entirely irrigated by recycled water. More than 100 mature trees that were due to be felled in other parts of the city were replanted at the development site, bringing the total number of trees to 25,000 in the wider DLF5 Golf Links neighbourhood, an area that has the largest diversity of migratory birds in the region.

Apartments come in four categories – Classic, Signature, Imperial and Presidential – and measure between 7,300 and 16,000 square feet. These are priced at $539 per square foot. There are also two types of penthouses, one measuring 16,300 square feet and priced at $8.8 million, and another priced at $7.2m, which covers 13,200 square feet.

The residences are located on Golf Drive, a six-lane road shaded by lush landscaping, and are flanked by two signature golf courses. The apartments overlook more than 200 acres of greenery, extending out into more than 1,000 acres of the Aravalli forest. Views also take in a linear park, with the DLF Golf and Country Club on one side and the city skyline on the other. The lavish deck areas in each of the apartments will allow owners to further enjoy their picturesque surroundings.

For the design, an emphasis has been placed on space, natural light and fresh air, seen in the apartments’ high ceilings and large column-free interiors. All residences are offered as a bare shell, allowing owners to create a distinct aesthetic for their new home. This unique look can be extended to the private lift lobby that comes with each unit.

Inside The Camellias Club. Photo: The Camellias

At the heart of the project is The Camellias Club, the result of a collaboration between six design and wellness companies from around the world, including Rockwell, GOCO and The Wright Fit. Recognising that the Covid-19 pandemic has reiterated the importance of good health, community and sustainable living for many homeowners, The Camellias Club is centred on well-being.

The bi-level 160,000 square foot elevated space comprises seven energy zones that encourage a connection with the self, others and the natural world. They include Active, which contains a 12,000 square foot fitness centre – the first project outsideof the US undertaken by The Wright Fit – and features a professional boxing ring, rock-climbing wall and hammocks for aerial yoga. Social comprises a ballroom, restaurants and retail facilities; Regenerative is home to indoor and outdoor pools; and Renewed is where the 30,000 square foot spa is located. Creative consists of a performance hall, while Competitive features a bowling alley, karaoke and games room. Relaxed is where you’ll find yoga and Pilates studios and a meditation garden.

A creche, medical facilities, library, art gallery and gourmet grocery store round off The Camellia Club’s extensive array of facilities.