Property of the week: Dh82 million Cipriani-designed penthouse on Dubai Canal

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at the new Mr C Residences project in Dubai.

The key details

The penthouse apartment at Mr C Residences will be a new-build masterpiece. The duplex property, which developers hope will be handed over by the end of 2023, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a square footage of 15,220.

The penthouse is on the market for Dh86.3 million ($22.7m).

A Burj Khalifa view from the terrace of the Mr C Residences penthouse. All photos: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

What's the story?

Off-plan projects are 10 a penny in Dubai, but few are designed by the masterminds behind the famed Cipriani brand.

The Mr C Residences have been conceptualised in collaboration with brothers Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, the fourth generation of the chic Italian brand. The development features designs by Miami architecture firm Arquitectonica and New York's Meyer Davis Studio, and it is located on the waters of Dubai Canal, with Burj Khalifa views.

The penthouse will come furnished with chic Italian pieces, with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out across Jumeirah, the Downtown Dubai skyline and to the Arabian Gulf.

The first floor features a spacious show kitchen, with a fully equipped wet kitchen back-of-house, as well as two en-suite staff rooms, a guest powder room, a library and office, a gym, private lift, family den, family room, children's playroom, formal living room and dining area.

A private pool on the terrace of the penthouse

There are sizeable terraces on both levels, which have dining spaces, summer kitchens and swimming pools, and upstairs you'll find five en-suite bedrooms, with a grand master bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobes and an en-suite master bathroom. The penthouse also has its own private roof deck terrace with stunning landscaping.

The Mr C Residences, named for the Cipriani brand, will offer premium lifestyle benefits, including a butler, housekeeping, valet parking and security services, and tailoring, car, transportation, technology and business services. On site, there will also be the Bellini Cafe, a luxury spa, gym, yoga area, sauna, steam room, swimming pool and cinema.

What the broker says ...

This property has a very distinct style – what inspired it?

The building itself is inspired by the classic Venetian roots of the Mr C brand, with modern design touches thanks to Arquitectonica and Meyer Davis Studio. Throughout the project the details support the water-bound theme of luxury yacht design.

The soft forms imply a relaxed mood reflecting the idea of a resort nestled in the city. The idea of the soft facade shaped like waves is because it’s on a canal and relates to the currents flowing of the canal, and is a reference to the wind blowing in the Jumeirah neighbourhood.

The property has a Downtown Dubai backdrop and is located on the Dubai Canal in Jumeirah

Will there be a Cipriani within the complex?

There will be a Bellini Cafe – inspired by the famous Bellini cocktail from Harry's Bar. In 1948 at his famous Venice bar, Ignazio Cipriani’s great-grandfather, Giuseppe Cipriani, invented the drink, inspired by Venetian painter Giovanni Bellini.

What kind of buyer will this attract?

With the entire development being limited to 27 properties, this is a true luxury offering. The buyer will appreciate the Mr C brand signatures throughout the development and cherish the privacy and exclusivity of this bespoke development. It has got a resort-like experience in a very boutique setting. All the residences will have private access elevators, too, with easy access to everyday amenities through the Mr C concierge app and aided with smart home technology. It's the perfect blend of old-world charm meeting contemporary elegance.

The Dubai Canal is a relatively new area, so what attracts people to living there?

An upcoming neighbourhood with small bespoke developments, such as the Four Seasons Private Residences and now Mr C Residences, Dubai Canal is set to carve a niche for itself, mainly because of its superb location between Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai. The residents here appreciate the secluded privacy, serviced amenities and the Canal lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Dubai.