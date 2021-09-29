Property of the week: Dh35m Palm Jumeirah villa is a renovation masterpiece

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a Garden Home villa on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

The key details

This three-bedroom villa is located on Palm Jumeirah's Frond M and has a built-up area of 6,000 square feet. It has undergone an extensive renovation and has been extended to the full plot capacity.

It has a gym, sunken fire pit in the garden, Marbella-style swimming pool, direct access to the beach and views of Atlantis, The Palm. The property is on the market for Dh35 million with LuxuryProperty.com.

What's the story?

Renovations can mean upheaval, disruption, dust and dirt. It's like taking a step backwards in order to take two steps forward.

There are tales around the world of home owners moving into caravans and living on the drive way for months while their pride and joy is turned back into the shell that it once was before gradually being restored beyond its former glory.

It can be a long road, but one that is so worth traversing, as proven by this instance of renovation success where the outcome is a sparkling home regarded as one of the finest of its type on the Palm.

It impresses both inside and out, from its clean interior with Italian marble and state-of-the-art kitchen to its feature furnishings such as the pool table and piano.

The open-plan living area leads straight on to an exemplary outdoor area via bi-folding doors offering the ideal Dubai lifestyle mix of entertaining, comfort and fun and games by the sea.

Also the red Ferrari parked in front is very much the cherry on top of the cake.

The pool-side sunken fire pit. Photo: LuxuryProperty.com

What the broker says ...

How do Garden Homes differ from the other villa types on Palm Jumeirah?

Garden Homes are the smaller of the villa types on Palm Jumeirah, ranging from three to five bedrooms, but make no mistake, they are still incredibly spacious. The built-up area for these homes is between 5,000 and 5,400 square feet, and the plots range from 6,000 to 7,000 square feet. These are highly desirable family homes, and tend to offer a homelier ambiance than what you might find with a Signature Villa.

How much do the renovations add to the price? How much did this one cost to upgrade?

Renovations add a multitude of value, specifically when done to a high standard, they can easily double or triple the value of a home. In today's market, most buyers are looking for fully upgraded turnkey homes where all they need to do is move in and start enjoying their new lives right away.

Is the Ferrari going with the seller – and the rest of the furniture?

The furniture is staying, as the house is sold fully furnished. All you need to bring is your suitcase! The Ferrari can also be thrown into the mix provided the buyer is willing to pay full price for it.

Where is the best value found – Palm Jumeirah or the newer villa communities such as MBR District One and Dubai Hills?

All fronds are now working in the same way. Some people prefer the newer custom fronds, however on the other hand some clients prefer a fully developed frond. The Palm will always hold more value and will be more desirable than any other area, due to the connotations of what owning a Palm Jumeriah villa means and the lifestyle that comes with it. The most expensive homes of this year were mostly on the Palm, with a small handful in other luxury areas such as Jumeirah Bay Island and Dubai Hills Estate.

What’s the single best feature of this house?

The phenomenal garden combined with the living space, where you can enjoy the most incredible sea views. This home provides a true beachfront family lifestyle on Palm Jumeirah. Really, all of the finishes of the home are phenomenal, which really becomes noticeable as you walk through it.

- Liam Ure, senior private client advisor, LuxuryProperty.com