Audio glasses and Louis Vuitton speakers: 5 pieces of new tech to try

With an ever-growing array of gadgets on offer, it can be difficult to know what's worth investing in, but these five pieces of tech are the best in their categories. From Louis Vuitton's sculptural Horizon Light Up speaker, to audio glasses by Fauna and wireless earphones by Sennheiser, these products combine cutting-edge tech with streamlined aesthetics.

Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker

Reaffirming its ability to transform the most utilitarian of items into works of art, Louis Vuitton has unveiled the Horizon Light Up portable speaker. A space-age design takes its cues from the brand’s Toupie bag and artfully combines age-old craftsmanship with cutting-edge audio technology.

As the speaker’s covered woofer vibrates, a dynamic light show synchronises to the beat, illuminating Louis Vuitton’s Monogram motif in myriad ways. A top ring with LED backlighting provides three different animations in seven colourways.

Beyond its visual appeal, the speaker’s unconventional shape also offers myriad acoustic benefits. When sitting on its dock, it emits 360° sound, but music can also be sent in a specific direction by turning the device on its side.

Weighing about one kilogram and measuring 18 centimetres in diameter, the Bluetooth speaker is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Qplay. It can be used indoors and outdoors, and offers 12 hours of playing time on a full charge.

Dh11,200 ($3,049), www.louisvuitton.com

Fauna Audio Glasses

Fauna Audio Glasses are available in with sunglass or blue-light filters. Fauna Audio Glasses

While audio glasses are becoming increasingly common, Fauna creates designs that you might actually want to wear. The company’s products are available in both a sunglass and blue-light filter version, so you can don them whether you are out and about or sitting in front of your screen.

The glasses are built around the concept of “beamforming”, meaning sound travels directly to your ear without major leakage, so you are the only person who will hear your music, podcast or phone call. At the same time, you are still able to perceive your surroundings as the ear canal is not obstructed. Fauna Audio Glasses connect via Bluetooth to your phone or computer, without the need for a specialised app, and are currently available in four frame designs.

Crafted from acetate, the frames are slim and lightweight, and the audio is controlled by touching and swiping on the temples. Notably, lenses can easily be exchanged for prescription versions by an optician, without affecting the warranty.

Dh900, www.wearfauna.com

SRS-NB10 neckband speaker

The SRS-NB10 neckband speaker provides optimised sound for your ears only. Sony

For a new way to wear your audio technology, look to Sony’s wireless neckband speaker. The SRS-NB10 is designed to lightly rest on your shoulders, allowing you to comfortably take conference calls and listen to music or other audio content as you move through your day.

Available in charcoal grey and white versions, the SRS-NB10 features a full-range speaker unit that is angled upwards, so sound is optimised for your ears alone. Passive radiators embedded in the back of the unit boost the bass to ensure the sound is well-balanced, while Precise Voice Pickup Technology means your voice will be heard clearly, regardless of what’s going on around you.

A Mic Mute button and touch buttons allow you to control volume, or play and pause music easily, and a 20-hour battery life means you can do a whole day of business calls before switching to your favourite podcast as you prepare dinner.

Available from November

Cirrus No 2

The Cirrus No 2 handheld steamer also removes odors and bacteria from clothes. Steamery

Swedish brand Steamery is committed to helping you take care of your clothes. Its handheld steamer, the Cirrus No 2, is a must-have for any fashion-conscious individual who is constantly on the move. The hot steam from a handheld steamer lifts textile fibres – instead of pressing them down like an iron – making them swell and regain their natural shape.

Hot steam also removes signs of wear by eliminating shallow dirt, bacteria and unwanted odours. The device works on all materials except leather and suede, and is compact enough to throw in your suitcase when you head out on holiday or on a business trip. Its sleek, minimalist design, available in three colours, is an added bonus.

Dh568, www.steamerystockholm.com

Sennheiser CX True Wireless

The Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds promise high-fidelity stereo sound. Sennheiser

With its new CX True Wireless earphones, Sennheiser is promising “crystal-clear sound, great battery life and effortless ease of use”. The earphones contain the brand’s proprietary TrueResponse transducer, designed and manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Germany.

The bespoke acoustic system delivers high-fidelity stereo sound with deep a bass, natural mids and a clear, detailed treble. An intuitive touch interface can be customised, allowing users to define their preferred ways of controlling audio. The minimalist ergonomic buds have also been developed according to user comfort studies, with ear adapters provided in four different sizes.

Dh549, www.sennheiser.com

