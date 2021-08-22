Abu Dhabi designer Hamda Al Fahim reveals collaboration with US label Tyler Ellis

Abu Dhabi couture house Hamda Al Fahim has joined forces with American luxury accessories company Tyler Ellis to create an exclusive new range of clutches and bags.

Love and Romance, the limited-edition collection, marks the first time Ellis has united with a regional designer. The new range draws together the lavish, hand-beaded textiles of Al Fahim, with some of Ellis’s most famous bag silhouettes.

The Yours Truly bag from the Tyler Ellis X Hamda Al Fahim collaboration comes in pink with delicate flowers

The Lee pouchet, for example, has been reworked in black satin, and is now covered in multi-hued sequins under the name of Everlasting Fantasy, while the Perry clutch has two new finishes.

Silver Diamond comprises gunmetal satin embellished with crystals, while Bee Mine is also crafted in black satin, but adorned with hand-embroidered bumble bees.

The Bee Mine bag is crafted in black satin and adorned with hand-embroidered bumble bees

The famous Lily clutch arrives in dazzling pink and covered in delicate flowers, under the moniker Yours Truly, while the Meme pouch includes crystals on silver satin with an extravagant feather fringe.

“I am extremely excited to announce my partnership with Hamda Al Fahim. We are thrilled to celebrate the collaboration of two women from different cultures joining forces to create unique works of art," said Ellis.

"We are entrepreneurial designers of the same age, brought up on the opposite sides of the world, Hamda in Abu Dhabi and me in Los Angeles, who built independent, female-owned brands, focusing on craftsmanship, true luxury, and timeless designs."

Made only to order, the collection is a celebration of slow fashion. The fabric is entirely hand-embellished at Al Fahim's atelier in Abu Dhabi, before being sent to Ellis's factory in Italy, where a father-and-son team painstakingly create each bag.

As a result of the labour-intensive, hand-made process, customers have the opportunity to add personal touches as desired.

As the daughter of fashion name Perry Ellis (whose label launched the career of Marc Jacobs), Ellis founded her namesake brand in 2011, and is a regular on red carpets.

Hamda Al Fahim, meanwhile, launched her label in 2012, having taken a creative leap from a career in interior design.

