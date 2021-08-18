Property of the week: Dh180 million Atlantis The Royal penthouse on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a penthouse at the Atlantis The Royal residences on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

The key details

This triplex penthouse has five bedrooms and is spread across a built-up area of 25,207 square feet. It is being sold as shell and core, so the new owner can impart their own interior design masterpiece.

The layout includes room for a gym or cinema amid the plentiful space on offer. While some of the penthouses have scope for a private pool on the terrace, this triplex has two pools inside the property. It is on the market for Dh180 million.

What's the story?

It's fair to say that when you mention luxury stays in Dubai to people around the world, the first thought will be Atlantis, The Palm (if not Burj Al Arab), and its distinctive Arabian design.

That opened way back in 2008 and the city has undergone quite a change since then, not least on Palm Jumeirah, which is now filled with top-end residences and swanky hotels.

Now, it's time for another notable addition to the skyline, and hospitality and residential offerings, in the form of the Atlantis The Royal resort and residences.

It is located next to Atlantis, The Palm, and is 43 storeys tall with twin towers and no fewer than 90 swimming pools.

In contrast to the architecture of its neighbour, it is presented in columns stacked on top of one another – almost like a more horizontal game of Jenga, but it is certainly a creation that will make a lasting impression.

As much as it is a place to stay, it has also been designed as a living experience, with a communal sky pool set 90 metres above ground and with fantastic views of the city and the surrounding sea.

There is a spa and state-of-the-art gym, beach access and a collection of restaurants from celebrity chefs including Heston Blumenthal and Ariana Bundy.

In the words of its developer Kerzner International: "Guests have been asking to own a piece of the Atlantis experience. Now, they can."

This is open-plan living at its finest. LuxuryProperty.com

What the broker says ...

When is the development set to open?

The hotel is set to open its doors on Thursday, December 2.

What will the owner get that they can't get elsewhere in Dubai?

Access to six celebrity restaurants, including the first restaurants in the Middle East from Jose Andres and Heston Blumenthal, and state-of-the-art amenities. Located on the tip of Palm Jumeirah, the project offers unobstructed views of the sea, as well as the Palm and the Dubai Marina Skyline. Residents have direct access to more than two kilometres of private beach between the property and the neighbouring Atlantis, The Palm, resort, and there is also convenient access to Aquaventure, the world's largest water park.

Will it feel like living in a holiday resort?

Yes, without compromise on privacy and exclusivity. Every detail of recreation and entertainment has been designed for a top-notch experience.

What level of interest has there been so far and what kind of buyers are interested?

There have been record sales in the past two months compared to the past three years. The market is extremely strong as there are no other new projects enjoying such a prime seafront position and such an incredible level of design, not to mention so close to completion already. The majority of interest and transactions have been from clients who are internationally based, mostly from across Europe.

– Riccardo Scala, head of luxury sales and luxury leasing, LuxuryProperty.com

