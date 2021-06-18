Summer snacking: three recipes that are light and delicious
Whip up some mango sago, zoodles with home-made pesto or a sharing-style platter with beef, potatoes and chimichurri sauce
Try your hand at these three original recipes that use plenty of fresh, light and nutritious ingredients, ideal to eat on scorching summer days.
Prawns zoodles with rocket pesto
Serves 4
Zoodles have snuck into our meals for obvious reasons: they are a brilliant carbs substitute, simple to make, and blend perfectly into our favourite dishes and salads. So naturally, it became a strong contender on my list of fresh summery ingredients.
Ingredients and method for wild rocket pesto
50g wild rocket
1 garlic clove
25g pine nuts
½ lemon, juiced
¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
25g Parmesan, grated
Pinch of coarse salt
- Combine all the ingredients in a blender until they achieve a pesto-like consistency (slightly textured, not uniformly smooth is best)
Ingredients and method for the zoodle mix
1 large zucchini
100g baby spinach leaves
Salt and pepper, to taste
Extra virgin olive oil, to taste
250g medium prawns, cooked and peeled
5 pink radishes, sliced
150g cherry tomatoes, halved
Handful of green or black pitted olives
To garnish
100g ricotta cheese
Parmesan shavings
- Using a zoodle maker tool, turn your zucchini into zoodles.
- In a bowl, mix the zoodles and baby spinach leaves lightly with 1 tbsp of pesto, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
- Lay the zoodle mix on a large platter, then top with the rest of ingredients.
- Finish with dollops of pesto and ricotta cheese, and top with Parmesan shavings.
Garden of Eden platter
Serves 4
Here’s a healthy meal for all the family to enjoy together on a sharing platter.
Ingredients and method for the chimichurri sauce
1 bunch of parsley
1 bunch of coriander
2 shallots or ½ onion
¼ cup white vinegar
2 garlic cloves
1 red chilli, deseeded
A drizzle of olive oil
- Combine all the ingredient in a blender until smooth.
Ingredients and method for the platter
200g plain yoghurt
2 tbsp tahini
2 tbsp sour cream
Salt and pepper, to taste
Pinch of sumac
1kg new baby potatoes, unpeeled
Olive oil
500g beef steaks fillets, medium cooked then cut into slices
200g kale, chopped
Handful of toasted pine nuts
Handful of pomegranate seeds
1 tbsp honey
- Mix the yoghurt with sour cream and tahini. Season with salt, pepper and sumac.
- Boil the new potatoes until cooked. Rub with olive oil and salt, then roast in the oven until golden and crispy. Lay over the yoghurt mixture.
- Grill the beef steaks any way you like (I prefer pan-grilled), then slice into strips and scatter over the roasted potatoes.
- Fry the kale in hot oil until crispy (it tastes amazing and is easier to chew, especially for children) and place over the beef.
- Drizzle the chimichurri sauce generously over everything and put some in a small bowl in the centre of your platter.
- Garnish with sprinkles of toasted pine nuts and pomegranate seeds.
Mango sago
Serves 4
End on a sweet note with this underrated pudding, which is at once exotic and easy to make. Sago seeds are available in most UAE supermarkets.
Ingredients
1 cup sago seeds
½ cup sweetened condensed milk
½ cup coconut cream or full fat milk
1 tsp vanilla essence or extract
3 mangoes, cut in cubes
Fresh mint leaves
Method
- Boil the sago pearls in water until they turn into transparent gelatinous orbs. Pour the cooked sago into a bowl of cold water, then strain and set aside.
- In a blender, pour the condensed milk, coconut milk and vanilla essence together with the mango cubes (leave some for the garnish). Blend until it achieves a thick smooth consistency. Chill in the fridge for at least one hour.
Assembly
Sago is traditionally eaten in a bowl, although you can also layer it on a platter. Lay the chilled thick mango mixture, then spread the sago pearls over it followed by the mango cubes and some mint leaves for a vibrant colour contrast.
Published: June 18, 2021 04:32 PM