Six to try: keto-friendly eateries around the UAE

The keto diet has become one of the most talked about food plans over the past 12 months, and it shows no signs of slowing down in 2020. For those of you thinking of giving it a go, here are some of the best places offering keto-friendly food across the UAE...

Ketolife

Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

This food delivery company creates ketogenic meal plans for its clients, then hands them over at the doorstep. There are a range of packages, including for five or six days a week, or two meals per day, with prices starting from Dh733.95. Calorie counts range from 800 to 1,600, depending on your needs.

www.ketolifeuae.com

Keto by Foxxy

Dubai

This delivery-only restaurant specialises in guilt-free, keto-friendly treats. We're talking cheesecakes, eclairs, cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies, blondies and muffins. Ingredients used include almond flour, raw cacao powder, peanut butter, grass-fed butter and flaxseeds – so you can have all the fun, without going overboard on carbs or sugar.

www.ketobyfoxxy.com

Ketology

Abu Dhabi

Available in the capital from all the top food delivery apps, Ketology offers nutritionist-approved, chef-designed, keto-friendly meals that take into consideration all macronutrient levels. The menu includes a range of dishes influenced by cuisines around the world, as well as a calorie, fat, protein, carb and fiber count for each. This includes mushroom and cheese scramble, creamy Asian beef salad and cilantro ginger lime chicken with cauli rice, to name a few. A branch in Dubai will open soon.

www.ketology.ae

Keto Bowl

Dubai

This delivery-only service is based in Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Dubai Investment Park and food is available to order via all the major apps. The menu, perhaps unsurprisingly, focuses on bowls: from flax chia pudding and egg salad to burrito and taco. Prices range from Dh28 to Dh55.

www.ketobowl.com

The Keto Fix

Dubai

This brand-new spot opened in January 2020 and fills a glaring gap in the market: keto-friendly junk food. Think mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, beef burgers and pizzas, not to mention cookies and other sweet treats from partner company Keto by Foxxy. You can order from the menu if you're in and around Dubai Marina, and prices range from Dh29 for a starter up to Dh67 for a meaty pizza.

Visit Zomato for more

Cheeseburger from The Keto Fix

Keto Goodies Dubai

Dubai

This business was started bu Francoise Crosbie, a new mum looking for food options to support her diet. Her menus include breads and sweets, with vegan options, too. She's created all manner of baked goods, from bagels and buns to brownies and muffin cups – and plenty more. There are also pop tarts and savoury empandas to choose from.

www.ketogoodiesdubai.com

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

