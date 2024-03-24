Ramadan 2024: Fifteen suhoors to sample in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Suhoor usually takes place after the Ramadan taraweeh evening prayers and continues until the early hours of the morning. Taking place across Abu Dhabi and Dubai throughout the holy month, they are often relaxed dining experiences punctuated by an elegant ambience.

Here are 15 worth trying.

Suhoors in Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Yas Island

The popular theme park has launched its first suhoor service, running every Friday and Saturday, in the Fanzone area. The buffet features regional Ramadan staples.

Those looking for an extra thrill can hope on the Bell'Italia ride at the Italian Zone, which will be operational throughout the evening.

9pm-12am; Dh180 per person; Yas Island; 600 511 115

The Majlis by the Sea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The waves of the Arabian Gulf provide the soundtrack to this exquisite suhoor experience. The majlis has an indoor and terrace section with a modern feel and subtle nods to the UAE and Middle East.

Musicians perform on a circular stage in the outdoor section and diners can also spot regular performances by fire dancers on the beach.

The regionally inspired menu is extensive, with nearly 50 dishes ranging from soups and salads to starters, mains and desserts. Make sure to check out the rich meat and vegetarian fettah dishes, and save some room for the kunafa.

10pm-2am; Dh200 minimum spend; West Corniche Road; 02 690 9000

Grand Lawn at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Intimacy and elegance define The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi's suhoor.

Guests are ushered into a lovely outdoor space to unwind at tables or in cabanas decorated with Arab motifs.

The set meal is for sharing with a mix of Middle Eastern favourites, from dips and salads to grilled meats and desserts. This is an option for those looking for a low-key and relaxed experience.

9pm to 2am; Dh200 minimum spend; Al Rawdah; 02 818 8203

Oasis Tent at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

The seaside resort transforms part of its gardens into a spacious Bedouin Ramadan tent. The a la carte menu is full of Middle Eastern cuisine made on live cooking stations such as mixed grills and shawarma platters.

10pm-2am; Dh150 minimum spend; Saadiyat Island; 02 407 1234

Al Rimal at Erth Abu Dhabi

With service beginning at 11.30pm, this suhoor is one for the night owls. Served in the hotel's dining hall, Al Rimal is all about the ambience, with live oud music on offer.

The buffet is inspired by Levant and Emirati cuisines with live cooking stations. Terrace seating, surrounded by luscious greenery, is also available.

1130pm-3am; Dh195; Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street; 02 497 5100

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Ramadan village

The suhoor is held pool-side. Photo: Shangri-La Abu Dhabi

The Shangri-La has transformed its outdoor pool area into a lovely dining venue with tables and plush couches, plus soothing lighting. The culinary stations serve regional cuisine plus an array of healthy seafood dishes.

8.30pm to 2am; Dh100 minimum spend; Khor Al Maqta; 02 509 8555

Sultan tent at St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

With Saadiyat Beach as its backdrop, this regal tent has Arabesque decor and motifs. A highlight of the a la carte menu is the range of Moroccan dishes such as traditional harira lentil soup and zaalouk, a zesty dip made from eggplant and garlic.

8pm-1am; a la carte rates; Al Saadiyat Island; 02 694 4553

Sim Sim at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

The resort’s main restaurant benefits form a courtyard overlooking a large tortoise-shaped pool, and it is a good option for those looking for an early suhoor meal.

Diners can have suhoor as an extension of the iftar service with a buffet and live stations spanning Middle Eastern, Emirati, Moroccan, Indian and Turkish cuisines. Alternatively, an a la carte suhoor menu is on offer from 10.30pm to 1am.

6.30pm-10.30pm; Dh275 for adults and Dh125 for children; Al Saadiyat Island; 02 697 0000

Suhoors in Dubai

The Terrace at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

A curated set menu is on offer at The Terrace at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Photo: Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

This is a luxurious and elegant suhoor held amid the pools and cabanas of The Terrace. The generous set menu is well curated with its mix of Mediterranean and Levant-inspired dishes from the baby mozzarella salad and grilled prawns to chicken biryani and fried kibbeh.

Make sure to order the seasonal fruit cocktails made exclusively for suhoor such as the Royal Arab (blackcurrant and raspberry) and the Camel Tini, a sweet treat with camel milk, saffron and rosewater.

9pm-2am; Dh299 per person; Umm Suqeim 3; 800 323 232

Palace Courtyard at One&Only Royal Mirage

The set menu at Palace Courtyard. Photo: One&Only Royal Mirage

In terms of ambience, the Palace Courtyard is hard to beat. Dozens of Moroccan lanterns surround the open-air venue as diners enjoy a Middle Eastern set menu under a canopy of palm trees.

The atmosphere is further enhanced by a wonderful three-piece band performing classic Arabic folk songs. While there are no surprises on the menu, the mixed grill dish is well-seasoned and the traditional dips, including hummus and baba ghanoush, are fresh and zesty.

The Palace Courtyard is ideal for an intimate gathering of friends.

9.30pm-2am; Dh195 per person; King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina; 04 315 2412

Ramadan Hikayat Garden at Palazzo Versace Dubai

Ramadan Hikayat Garden at Palazzo Versace Dubai resembles a garden party. Courtesy: Palazzo Versace Dubai

A suhoor in the form of an elegant, al fresco garden party is on offer by the stylish resort. A live band will perform regional folk classics, while the set menu inspired by the Levant, Iran and India.

The standout dish is Kashmiri spinach yakunin, a zesty and creamy spinach stew cooked with yoghurt, spices and garlic. Also worth checking out is the Iranian lamb kebab with aromatic saffron rice and pine nuts.

With dervish dancers whizzing by and staff serving Turkish coffee and ice cream from live stations, the whole affair is a feast for the senses.

9pm-3am; Dh250 minimum spend per person and Dh2,000 minimum spend for sofa seating; Jaddaf Waterfront; palazzoversace.ae

Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm

After last year’s successful expansion, Dubai's popular Asateer Tent returns with an adjoining terrace area. The casual arena is ideal for groups of friends indulging in conversation and card games. A blue shawl is provided if the weather gets chilly. For a more cosy atmosphere, check out the indoor dining ballroom that is positively lush with chandeliers and Arabian motifs.

The a la carte menu focuses on regional cuisine and desserts, but is expansive enough to cater various tastes, ranging from shawarma platters to grilled sea bream.

10pm-3am; Dh180 minimum spend; Palm Jumeirah; asateer@atlantisthepalm.com

Majlis at Bulgari Resort Dubai

The Majlis at Bulgari Resort Dubai has a new terrace location. Courtesy: Bulgari Resort Dubai

Suhoor has a new location in this stylish resort, laid out on the terrace of the private marina this year. The food offerings are exceptional in terms of quality and variety.

For those looking for something more than standard Middle Eastern grilled meats and dips, there is a live cooking station serving fresh pasta and buttery risotto.

Mediterranean flair can also be found in the salad station where a range of cheeses, including fresh burrata, are served alongside vegetable and bresaola-stuffed paninis.

10pm-2am; Dh300 minimum spend; Jumeirah Bay Island; 04 777 5433

Ramadan Garden at Fairmont The Palm

The suhoor at Fairuz Garden overlooks Palm West Beach. Photo: Fairmont the Palm

Situated in the resort’s Fairuz Garden overlooking Palm West Beach, the outdoor suhoor is charming and intimate.

Against the backdrop of an oud musician singing celebrated numbers from the Levant folk song book, you can sit on couches or tables and indulge in an a la carte menu featuring grills, pasta and pizza dishes.

A highlight is the Arabic mixed grill, which is perfect for two people and comes with tangy house-made spicy sauce. This is also the place to go if you like your kunafa decadently cheesy.

9pm-3am; Dh125 minimum spend; Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 2626

Immersive suhoor at Theatre of Digital Art

The evening will offer soulful live music. Photo: Theatre of Digital Art

Art aficionados should check out the immersive suhoor being set up at Toda on March 23 and 30. The meal will take place against the backdrop of Arabic-themed digital artworks in a bid to “give a stage to local artists who revive the Middle Eastern aesthetics in their work”, says Daria Prodaevich, the institute's managing director.

The evening will also encourage conversations that foster a sense of warmth and connection among attendees, as well as offering soulful oud music and serving Middle Eastern dishes, from hummus and sambusek to mamoul and kunafa.

March 23 and 30; 9pm-11pm; Dh350 per person and Dh560 for two adults; toda.ae