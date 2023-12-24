15 Japanese restaurants that opened in the UAE in 2023

The past 12 months in the UAE have brimmed with both classic and ingenious concepts from the Land of the Rising Sun, from new sushi bars and ramen houses to fancy omakase-style dining concepts.

Japanese cuisine's growing popularity also boils down to its accessibility, with venues fit for any budget and consideration spread across the UAE. Here are 15 new Japanese restaurants that opened this year.

IchiRyu

Aka Paitan or red ramen at Dh48 is well worth a try. Photo: IchiRyu

The Filipino-owned ramen place, which opened in July, credits its early success to social media. Speaking to The National, the three siblings who run the restaurant know this comes with great responsibility to serve the best ramen bowl in a city that is obsessed with Japanese food.

Thankfully, chef Raul De Guzman spent a significant time in Japan learning how to make the perfect broth and noodles.

Located at Wasl Port Views, the restaurant serves everything from small bites to desserts, but the main event is ramen. Variations include shiro paitan white broth; spicy tantanmen; and midori paitan with pesto.

Five to try: Aka paitan or red ramen; takoyaki; tori karaage; okonomiyaki; and cashew matcha merengue.

Monday to Thursday, noon-11pm; Friday to Sunday, noon-midnight; Wasl Port Views, Dubai; 050 375 0354

Kai Enzo

Kai Enzo is Dubai chef Izu Ani's latest venture. Photo: Kai Enzo

Chef Izu Ani, known for top venues Gaia, Alaya, Fika, Eunoia by Carine and La Maison Ani, combines far-Eastern flavours with Western influences in his rooftop restaurant in Hyatt Centric Jumeirah which opened in June.

Kai Enzo, named after chef Ani's son, melds langoustines with a Japanese curry dip, and serves Hokkaido scallops dressed in a green apple ponzu with salsa verde. A classic green bean salad is served with black sesame paste and wasabi peas, while the Hokkaido cheese ice cream is topped with hazelnut crumble and roasted strawberry jam.

Five to try: King crab salad; Wagyu beef gyoza with chilli paste; crispy black cod maki; lamb chops marinated in gochujang with perilla yoghurt; and Hokkaido cheese ice cream.

Monday to Thursday, 5pm to 1am; Friday to Sunday, 5pm-2am; La Mer North, Dubai; 04 302 1275; www.kaienzo.com

Mr Moto

Describing itself as “a curious place for curious diners and drinkers”, Mr Moto is a Japanese kitchen and cocktail bar with a focus on music. It opened in October at Yas Marina on Yas Island.

Expect signatures such as Hamachi carpaccio, hickory beef tataki and miso black cod, as well as house twists on spicy udon carbonara, served here with smoked Wagyu fat; fried Jidori hot chicken sandos with Nashville hot sauce; prawn corn dogs; plus burnt pineapple and yuzu cheesecake.

Five to try: Sticky calamari; Nashville karaage; sweet miso black cod; shishito peppers with yuzu-kosho mayonnaise; and supermoon yuzu cheesecake.

Daily, 5pm-2am; Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi; 056 603 7600

Nobu by the Beach

The sushi platter at Nobu by the Beach is stunning. Photo: Atlantis The Royal

There may be more than 50 Nobu restaurants spanning five continents to choose from, but there is only one where you can munch down a miso-glazed fillet wearing your trunks while teetering on the edge of a palm tree-lined pool.

Nobu's first beach club opened in May at Atlantis The Royal. This Nobu takes its Japanese cuisine roots and fuses them with its globetrotting nature by offering a round-the-world selection of dishes. Expect one-bite plates to match the preened and bronzed clientele.

Dishes are all served sharing-style, ranging from Dh40 to Dh240.

Five to try: chicken tacos; chicken wings; spicy tuna maki; salmon avocado jalapeno maki; and miso-glazed black cod.

Monday to Thursday, 5pm-2am; Friday to Sunday, noon-3pm and 5pm-2am; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 426 0760

Okku

Hamachi Carpaccio at Okku. Photo: Okku

Five years after shutting its doors, Okku reopened in June at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. The home-grown Japanese restaurant, which previously operated from The H Dubai hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road until 2018, has been a must-visit for Dubai residents and visitors.

About 90 per cent of Okku's original “O-style” menu has been retained, with favourites including hushihu salad (mixed leaves with crispy duck and hoisin-amazu dressing); ginger salmon sashimi; and dynamite kani (two whole baked king crab legs with a spicy mayonnaise dressing).

The venue is dominated by eight 3D-printed Samurai soldiers and an LED aquarium with photorealistic recreations of jellyfish. It also has a central bar, 20-metre-long sushi bar and robata grill area, as well as a private dining room.

Five to try: Avocado kazan; wasabi rock shrimp; hamachi tartare truffle grilled rice; crispy king crab California maki; and matcha fondant with wasabi ice cream.

Monday to Thursday, 6pm-2am; Friday and Saturday, 6pm-3am; West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 666 1566

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Tero Chef's Table, Dubai

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki in Dubai Hills Mall serves Japanese street food and offers an omakase tasting menu. Photo: Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Michelin-lauded chef Reif Othman opened his first licensed venue at Dubai Hills Business Park in May. Both the venue and the menu are more expansive than the original Dar Wasl restaurant, with this outpost seating 118 guests and serving a wider selection of dishes.

The signature dishes remain the same, including escargot takoyaki, otoro with Satsuma Wagyu steamed bun and black cod ramen, as does the Dh80 to Dh220 price point.

Othman also launched Tero, a 12-seat dining lounge within the restaurant, with eclectic decor elements such as trainers, skateboards, a Pac-Man machine and a Bearbrick art piece. The space affords a front-row seat to the chef’s cooking station and guests can enjoy an ever-changing tasting menu, priced at Dh888 for eight dishes and Dh1,212 for 12 dishes.

Five to try: Reif's marble bun; Wagyu katsu sando; Angus beef kushi with truffle mayo and crispy shallot; Angus beef rice clay pot; and duck ramen.

Daily, noon-3pm, 6pm-midnight (Reif Japanese Kushiyaki); Wednesday-Saturday, two seatings at 6pm and 9.30pm (Tero); Dubai Hills Business Park; 04 255 5142

SLRP by 3Fils

Spicy miso ramen is among the menu options on offer at SLRP. Photo: SLRP

The ramen house in Yas Mall comes from the team behind the award-winning 3 Fils.

Launched in September, SLRP is led by executive chef Shun Shiroma. He previously worked at Michelin-starred Tokyo restaurant Tsuta, which specialises in Japanese soba noodles.

On the menu is a selection of sushi, from dragon rolls to avo maki, as well as prawn gyoza, salmon carpaccio, seaweed salad and Wagyu dishes.

However, the noodles are the main event, with varieties including miso, Wagyu truffle and yuzu tori, plus vegan options.

Five to try: Vegan gyoza; volcano roll; wagyu truffle ramen; octopus kushiyaki; and African powerhouse.

Daily, noon-11.30pm; Huna Yas, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi; 054 252 3905

Smoked Room

Raw shrimps in burnt brown butter. Photo: Smoked Room

Acclaimed Andalusian chef Dani Garcia is bringing his three-Michelin-starred restaurant to Dubai on December 26. As with its Madrid counterpart, the 14-seater omakase restaurant at St Regis Gardens is dedicated to embers and smoke, in both its sultry decor and cooking techniques.

The National got a first taste of a selection of dishes ahead of launch day, and we highly recommend the following: Smoked eel nitro tomato with roasted red pepper caramel and ajoblanco; grilled hokkigai with tosazu beurre blanc and wasabi paste; corn chawanmushi with grilled leek, king crab and sea urchin; and amaebi from Hokkaido with brown butter and yuzu kosho.

The Smoked Room omakase bar is located within Lena by Dani Garcia, also opening this month and serving wood-fired steak, charcoal-grilled seafood and more.

Five to try: Amaebi from Hokkaido, brown butter and yuzu kosho; smoked eel nitro tomato, roasted red pepper caramel and ajoblanco from Malaga; corn chawanmushi, grilled leek, king crab and sea urchin; grilled hokkigai, tosazu beurre Blanc and fresh wasabi paste; and roasted duck breast.

Opens December 26; The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Sumosan Dubai

Miso black cod at Sumosan. Photo: Sumosan

Founded in Moscow, with outposts in Berlin, Courchevel, Doha, London and Riyadh, the celebrity-favoured restaurant is located at The Dubai Edition Hotel. Here it has recreated the JBar indoor terrace concept, popular with patrons at its Mayfair outpost. It opened in January.

The menu is dominated by seafood and meat options, such as lobster salad, yellowtail with truffle yuzu vinaigrette, 24-hour miso-marinated black cod and Wagyu sando with truffle fries. Sushi connoisseurs have plenty to choose from, including California roll with kamchatka crabmeat, spicy hamachi with crunchy quinoa and spicy beef and rock shrimp roll.

Five to try: Sumosan tuna avocado tartare; crispy duck salad; house-made Wagyu gyozas; crispy sushi rice pizza with salmon furikake; and 48-hour marinated slow-cooked beef short ribs.

Sunday to Thursday, 6pm-2am,; Friday and Saturday, 6pm-3am; Downtown Dubai; 056 169 6901

Soon

A robot that offers videogames is part of the anime-inspired decor at Soon. Photo: Soon

Following from Hawkerboi and San Wan, Jumeirah Lakes Towers added another culinary feather to its cap with the opening of Soon in September. Located in the triangulated arena that also includes Nola and Mythos, Soon is part restaurant, part lounge.

The menu is dominated by appetisers, with a selection of concise but thoughtfully curated mains. Must-try dishes include Wagyu tsukune, unagi oshizushi maki rolls and crispy eggplant mochi.

The restaurant is helmed by chef Hoang, who is from Vancouver and worked in Canada, the UK, Australia and Hong Kong before moving to Dubai.

Five to try: Shima aji with burnt leeks, cloud ear, takuan, shiro soyu cream and shiso oil; unagi oshizushi maki rolls; crispy eggplant mochi; mongo ika skewers; and Wagyu tsukune.

Daily, noon-1am; Cluster P, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai; 055 434 0575

Tori

Tori serves ramen, but for dinner only. Photo: Around the Block

Making good on dual-concept venues that are popping up around the world, Around the Block in Wasl 51 is an airy breakfast and light lunch cafe by day and, as of December, a modern Japanese eatery by night.

Tori, which comes complete with a ramen bar, serves dishes such as salmon carpaccio with sesame ponzu sauce; crab salad with tortilla, avocado and sesame dressing; mushroom rice hot stone; and Wagyu burgers. From the ramen selection, in addition to the usual shoyu and goma, the chef recommends indomie, which comes with rock shrimp and chorizo.

Five to try: Salmon carpaccio; A5 Wagyu roll; spicy beef ramen; hot ricotta pancakes; and crab salad.

Daily, 5pm-11.30pm; Wasl 51, Dubai; 04 342 8000

Uchi

Helmed by Lebanese restaurateur Carole Moawad, this fine-dining Japanese restaurant and bar in Dubai International Financial Centre offers a range of handcrafted seafood and meat dishes, including a premium Wagyu selection. It opened in October.

On the menu are small bites such as shishito pepper, unagi foie gras maki and various types of tempura; seafood delicacies including truffle lobster, Hokkaido scallops and king crab; plus that aforementioned Wagyu selection with gyoza, tartare and brisket on offer.

The handful of vegetarian options include avocado saykio miso, asparagus truffle maki and Masu garden salad with goma dressing.

Five to try: Truffle lobster; crispy Wagyu sushi; unagi foie gras sushi; Wagyu sando; and Yu-Chi Oh!.

Sunday to Thursday, Noon-1am; Friday and Saturday, noon-2am; DIFC, Dubai; 04 298 5044

The Beach by Sho Cho

Sho Cho opened its own beach club for the city's sun-seekers in March. The outdoor venue at the Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa features sunbeds, al fresco dining tables and lounge seating options.

The menu is similar to that of Sho Cho with Japanese classics such as a chicken teriyaki bento box with salmon, ebi, kingfish sushi, California maki, tempura combo, mixed greens and steamed rice, as well as beef bao with sliced tenderloin beef, mixed greens, onion rings, cucumber, pickled ginger and smoky teriyaki sauce.

Entry to the beach club costs Dh250 per person, with Dh150 that can be redeemed on food and drinks.

Five to try: Beef tenderloin gyoza; cornfed chicken yakitori; sea bass ceviche with coriander chips; black cod don buri; and yuzu raspberry cheesecake.

Sunday to Thursday, 10am-1am; Friday and Saturday, 10am-3am; Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai; 050 798 1869

The Robata

The Robata is helmed by two Japanese masterchefs. Photo: Caesars Palace Dubai

Omakase, the Japanese philosophy of leaving your culinary fate in the chef’s hands, has taken off in a big way in the UAE with venues such as Moonrise, Mitsu-ya and Hoseki leading the charge. A recent addition to the surprise menu concept, The Robata, which opened in May on Bluewaters Island, is helmed by yakiniku masterchef Kenichi Osato and sushi masterchef Tatsuro Mitsuyasu.

The duo will serve shabu-shabu hotpot, charcoal-seared sushi, Nodoguro rice made with Benihitomi fish and the world’s highest-ranking A5 Kobe Beef with a crisp and smoky crust.

Similar to the hotel’s TakaHisa restaurant, The Robata serves select ingredients presented inside designer trunks, for that flamboyant Dubai touch.

Five to try: Kobe beef ramen; unagi teriyaki; salmon avocado roll; Wagyu beef fried rice; and lobster ebi katsu sando.

Daily, 10am-2am; Bluewaters Island, Dubai; 04 556 6689

Yamanote Collective

Sandwich, pastry and croissant at the Yamanote Collective restaurant at the Al Wasl Dome in EXPO City in Dubai. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Home-grown Japanese bakery Yamanot Atalier, which is owned by Sheikh Suhail Al Maktoum, opened a pop-up at Expo City Dubai in November. The new concept serves lunch in addition to the baked goods.

The menu, devised by ex-Kinoya chef Masao Kikuchi, features a selection of ramen, takoyaki, seaweed salad, teriyaki steak sando and katsu chicken rice, which Sheikh Suhail says is his new favourite.

Five tor try: Miso ramen; takoyaki; seaweed salad; teriyaki steak sando and katsu chicken rice.

Daily; 8am-9pm; Expo City Dubai; yamanoteatelier.com