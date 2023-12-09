Six Emirati restaurants in the Michelin Guide

Erth recently became the first – and only – Emirati restaurant to earn a Michelin star.

The announcement came as the Michelin Guide revealed its list for Abu Dhabi on Thursday, where the Emirati venue joined Hakkasan, 99 Sushi Bar and Talea by Antonio Guida as the capital's Michelin-starred restaurants.

The win was monumental for Erth because Emirati cuisine, in general, is “not very well known”, says its chief operating officer Amit Arora. “This achievement elevates Middle Eastern cuisine for other nationalities to come and experience it, because it’s not very well known, and it’s only being discovered,” Arora adds.

The eponymous guide also recognised similar restaurants in its past two editions for Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Here are the five others on the list.

Al Mrzab, Abu Dhabi

Al Mrzab restaurant in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Al Mrzab

Traditional Emirati and Kuwaiti dishes are the stars at this hole-in-the-wall venue in the capital. The restaurant was included in the inaugural Michelin Guide announced in November last year as an honourable mention, before clinching a spot in the Bib Gourmand category more recently.

“The traditional Emirati and Kuwaiti dishes are packed with flavour, use quality ingredients and offer good value for money,” reads Michelin's website.

On the menu are dishes such as majbous, or mixed rice with meat or fish, and mutaban, or spicy potato wedges and meat. The guide recommends ordering khanfaroush (cardamom and saffron cakes) for dessert.

Daily, 7am-11pm; Airport Road, Abu Dhabi; 02 666 2333

Meylas, Abu Dhabi

“It may be a little hard to find but this all-day eatery hidden away among the apartment blocks of Al Muneera Island is well worth seeking out,” the guide reads.

Owned and run by two sisters, the restaurant started as a food truck but has now become a thriving all-day eatery that serves authentic Emirati dishes. A selection of traditional rice and meat dishes are on the menu, as well as classics such as harees and chicken regag.

Daily, 8.30am-10.30pm; Al Muneera, Abu Dhabi; 02 444 8884

Yadoo's House, Abu Dhabi

Another hole-in-the-wall venue, Yadoo's House looks exactly like a home with spice racks, a sewing machine and other cosy decorations on site. The guide says: “Emirati cooking is done with care and respect for traditions, and the portions are as big as the prices are low."

The restaurant has dishes that may be more familiar to those who are not used to eating local cuisine. There is a family-style mixed grill with chicken, lamb and beef, as well as a shakshouka. Different majboos options are also available, as well as an assortment of Emirati bread.

Daily, 8am-11pm; Al Nasr Tower 2, Al Aman Street; 02 441 1311

Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant, Dubai

Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant offers an authentic Emirati experience from service to food. Photo: Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant

The venue offers a deeper immersion into Emirati culture because of its location. Guests dine under a tree in an air-conditioned courtyard, situated along the alleyways of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Staff wear traditional robes, while cultural musicians set the mood.

On the menu are chebab, Emirati pancakes, meat and seafood platters. The venue is known for its breakfasts, which includes beid wa tomat, or local-style scrambled eggs, spiced chickpeas, and balaleet, or sweetened vermicelli with egg.

The restaurant is part of the Bib Gourmand category in the Dubai edition of the Michelin Guide.

Daily, 8am-11pm; Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood; 055 180 2080

Al Fanar, Dubai

The waterfront restaurant is on the banks of the Dubai Creek and serves dishes with a focus on seafood.

“The interior has a rustic feel, while, out on the terrace, diners can watch the fish stalls float by, underlining the freshness of the seafood on their plate,” the guide writes.

Dishes include biryani rice topped with a protein of choice.

Daily, noon-11pm; Al Hamriya, Dubai; 04 396 6669