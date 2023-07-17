Miss Universe launches beverage line in first move to transform the beauty pageant brand

Miss Universe is no longer just a beauty contest.

JKN Global Group, the new owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, has unveiled a line of healthy beverages branded after the popular pageant, which is one of the oldest and most watched beauty competitions in the world.

The launch was held at Iconsiam mall in Bangkok, Thailand, and was attended by beauty queens including the reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel. A handful of other pageant alumna were also present, such as Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe India 2022 Divita Rai and Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 Evlin Khalifa.

The launch event turned into something of a beauty pageant, with the Miss Universe titleholders appearing on stage, complete with sashes and crowns.

“This is basically my second home now,” said Gabriel, who is the first Filipino-American to win the Miss Universe crown.

Bahraini beauty queen Khalifa said it was her first time in Thailand. “I love it here, the people, the culture and the food … I don't want to leave,” she said.

The Miss Universe Beverage line comprises drinks designed to “support you throughout the day”, said Gabriel in a marketing video streamed at the event. Five different flavours are available, each targeting a specific goal, from boosting immunity to “keeping your waistline in check”.

One of the beverages called Immune, contains vitamin C and astragalus, a herbal supplement that is believed to support the immune system. Another one is called Happy, which is infused with magnesium and vitamin B. All the products contain no sugar and caffeine, and only pack 45 calories per bottle.

Aside from the five flavoured drinks, the range also includes a natural alkaline mineral water called MU NOR, sourced from Iceland.

READ MORE Miss Universe 2023 contestants who've been crowned so far

“The Miss Universe Organisation has the mission to encourage you to live your best life,” said Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, chief executive of JKN Global Group.

Jakrajutatip, who acquired the Miss Universe Organisation from IMG last year, has since expressed her desire to transform the company into a full-fledged lifestyle brand, and turn the 70-year legacy of the beauty pageant into a true “female empowerment platform”.

The beverages, manufactured and distributed by JKN Drink, are the first in a line-up of future consumer products carrying the Miss Universe brand name. The Thai conglomerate will also launch a skincare line, as well as travel services.

The new drinks will be showcased at the coming Gulfood exhibition in Dubai.