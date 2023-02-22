Salt Camp comes to Louvre Abu Dhabi as part of food and art collaboration

Following from its sojourn at Dubai's Museum of the Future, the Instagrammable pop-up Salt Camp will set up shop in another artistic environment. From Friday, Abu Dhabi residents will be able to enjoy the brand's famed burgers, soft-serve ice cream and more at Louvre Abu Dhabi — albeit with an artistic twist.

The camp will take the form of several bright pink tents adorned with Salt's interpretation of works by eight historical artists.

The campaign, called The Art has Left the Frame, envisions what the subject of a particular painting — the Mona Lisa, for example — would do if it stepped out from its canvas.

The idea is to make art more accessible. To that end, the Salt Camp has a separate entrance to the museum and is free to access, operating from noon to midnight every day until April 30.

The menu, too, has been given a creative twist, in that the ice creams come within interactive packaging, which can be unwrapped to reveal a hidden message within.

Visitors can also choose from chicken popcorn, potato sticks, charcoal-grilled corn and all manner of fries (from truffle to jalapeno and cheese-loaded). The main event, Salt's famed burgers, are also on the menu, with buffalo chicken, Wagyu Tabasco and Japanese steak options.

Ice cream aside, desserts include cinnamon rolls, cookie sundaes and chocolate affogato.

