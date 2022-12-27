Burger chain Pickl to beef up UAE presence with Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah outposts

Home-grown burger brand Pickl is expanding to Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, with both locations set to open on Friday.

The RAK location will have the outlet’s first drive-through, located at Lagoon Stop. There will also be 30 outdoor seats for those who prefer to stop and enjoy their food. Meanwhile, the Sharjah location will be a dine-in venue at Al Hirah Beach, with indoor and outdoor seating for up to 70.

"We are thrilled to bring Pickl to even more people throughout the UAE," said Steve Flawith, founder and chief executive of Pickl. "The residents of RAK and Sharjah have long been asking for us to open in their emirates, and we’re excited to show those who haven’t tried the brand just what they’ve been missing out on."

Founded by Flawith and Nabil Al Rantisi, Pickl launched in Dubai in 2019 and has rapidly grown, with 12 locations across the UAE. The burger joint was also ranked fourth globally in the Deliveroo 100 Report, a list comprising the top-selling dishes that have been ordered most on the platform.

Pickl in the metaverse

In March, Pickl became the first UAE restaurant to enter the metaverse. It launched a range of brand-themed games, Pickl NFTs and virtual apparel, which can be worn by avatars or exchanged for Pickl apparel in physical stores.

“In the future, we want our virtual restaurant to replicate the full customer experience of our real-world venues,” Flawith said.

“We even plan to integrate it with delivery, so customers can order their Nashville Chicken Sando or Double Cheeseburgers in the metaverse and then receive their burgers direct to their door — the full virtual-to-physical experience. We are actively exploring this possibility as we speak.”