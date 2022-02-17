Dine in a glass pod at Botanica on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island

Private, secluded and luxurious — there’s something about being ensconced within a glass-walled pod that leaves one feeling at once safe and sophisticated. From luxe treetop dining pods at Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives to the UAE’s own Brunch & Cake pandemic-era domes and Ain Dubai’s private-party pods, these capsules literally enable us to live in our own bubble.

Joining the wheel on Bluewaters Island next month is Botanica, a pan-Asian restaurant that offers a private dining experience in the shape of a pod. Or 22 pods, to be precise, in varying sizes to seat parties big and small.

The indoor restaurant seats 30. Photo: Botanica

Up to 168 guests can be accommodated in the air-conditioned glass domes, which will be done up with lush foliage and plush seating. Renderings of the restaurant, which is the first of its kind in Dubai, also reveal an indoor seating area that seats 30, and will feature a botanical theme against the backdrop of a swanky black-dominated interior.

The menu, we are told, will “reimagine Asian classics … and offer a delectable fusion with a modern touch”. In addition to the dim sum, gyoza, maki, nigari, sashimi et al that make up Chinese and Japanese appetisers, Botanica will also serve Korean chicken bao, Burmese khow suey, Thai green curry, pad Thai noodles, Malaysian laksa, lobster with truffle, Sichuan beef and miso ramen.

Finally, in keeping with its luxe vibe, the restaurant will dedicate serving staff to each pod, to ensure guests are attended to at all times.

Botanica is located adjacent to the pedestrian bridge that connects Bluewaters Island to JBR, and will open in March