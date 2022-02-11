Sixteen food deals to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

The most romantic day of the year is right around the corner.

If you still haven’t got a plan for the day with your significant other, there are plenty of restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that have launched special menus. There are even some that have crafted limited-edition dishes for Valentine's Day.

But if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day, you could always head to Expo 2020 Dubai. With less than 50 days to go to explore this incredible venue, you know that any time spent there will be memorable. And to help matters, a number of restaurants have also launched special dishes, menus and offers for Valentine’s Day. Here’s a look at some of them.

Bread Ahead Bakery & School

You can make red velvet cupcakes with your better half at Bread Ahead Bakery and School. Photo: Bread Ahead Bakery and School

What’s more romantic than whipping up a sweet treat for your loved one? Well, you could whip it up together. Bread Ahead Bakery & School is having workshops where couples can learn to bake everything from red velvet cupcakes with a berry centre to heart-shaped shortbread.

Sunday and Wednesday; February 13 and 16; 5pm and 1pm respectively; Dh300 per workshop; @breadaheadbakery

Mangrove Philippine Cuisine

The home-grown restaurant has crafted a sharing menu for two, brimming with classic Filipino food that aims to intrigue and delight. For the little extra touch, a red rose will be given to all the ladies on the day.

Saturday to Monday, February 12 to 14; Dh155 to Dh175; Country pavilion, Sustainability District; @mangrove_phcuisine

Floozie Cookies

Floozie Cookies has unveiled a Chocolate Fudge Cherry Pie for the month of February at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Floozie Cookies

The vegan cookie brand has whipped up a limited-edition special for the month of February: Chocolate Fudge Cherry Pie. This chocolate fudge cookie is stuffed with a sweet and tangy cherry pie filling, then topped with a dark chocolate button, dried cherries and gold — love in food form.

Available daily, until February 28; Dh16; Sustainability District; @flooziedxb

Scarpetta

Share the love this Valentine’s Day with the restaurant's signature pastas paired with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant has put together a menu featuring special delights — such as Scarpetta's famous spaghetti tomato and basil.

Monday, February 14; Dh600 per couple for food only; Mobility District

Adrift Burger Bar

Adrift Burger Bar has launched its spiciest burger yet, available only for the month of February. Photo: Adrift Burger Bar

Fancy a Valentine’s Day where you and your better half are challenging your ability to handle spice? Adrift is turning up the heat with its spiciest burger yet — the HOT features crispy fried jalapenos, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese and — for those who really like a challenge — a side of extra hot sauce.

Daily, until February 28; Dh65; @Adriftburgerbar.la

Sprout

Healthy food venue Sprout is sharing the love this Valentine's Day with a buy-one-get-one-free offer on its Mafi Moo Sprout Shake. The healthy shake is available in flavours such as strawberry, banana and chocolate. Meanwhile, children under 10 can expect complimentary face painting on Valentine’s Day at Sprout's booth.

Saturday to Monday, February 12-14; Dh28; Mobility District; @sprout.ae

Mudra

The plant-based fine dining restaurant is pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day. There will be a set menu with wholesome vegan dishes — such as mushroom ravioli with celeriac puree — as you take in 360-degree views of Expo 2020 Dubai from the rooftop venue.

Monday, February 14; Dh185 onwards; The Sustainability Pavilion, Sustainability District; @mudraplantbased

Canvas by Coffee + Culture

For coffee lovers, Canvas by Coffee + Culture is offering a buy-one-get-one-free on coffee for Valentine’s Day. To make things more special, visitors can expect a free dessert with every main course. And don’t forget to try the rose latte, a special for the month of February.

Monday, February 14; Opportunity District; @coffee.culture.dxb

Salties Beach Bar & Grill

The venue offering Caribbean vibes has crafted a special Valentine’s Day menu. There’s also a 20 per cent off a la carte menu on the day.

Monday, February 14; Opportunity District; @saltiesbar

Long Chim

Long Chim at Expo 2020 Dubai is offering a nine-course meal to celebrate Valentine's Day. Photo: Long Chim

The restaurant by chef David Thompson is celebrating the season with a nine-course menu. Indulge in chicken satay, sweet and sour prawns and a coconut cake with caramelised dates.

Friday to Monday; February 11-14 Dh360 for two; Mobility District; @longchimdubai

Schengen Lounge

Celebrate the best of Luxembourg cuisine through the flavours of the rose at the Schengen Lounge. A beautiful set menu of four courses has been crafted in celebration of the occasion, and it’s inspired by floral flavours.

Saturday to Monday, February 12-14; Dh180; Luxembourg Pavilion, Opportunity District

Jubilee Gastronomy & Mixology

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 A dish by Belgian chef Gert De Mangeleer. Photo: Gert De Mangeleer

Fall in love over some of the most incredible views of Al Wasl Dome at this venue. For Valentine’s Day, they’ve put together a five-course set menu featuring dishes such as oysters with apple foam and tenderloin with kimchi. The romantic meal can be enjoyed indoors or on the terrace where you can gaze upon Al Wasl's light show.

Monday, February 14; Dh600 per person; Al Wasl Plaza; @jubileegastronomy

2020 Club by Emaar

The rooftop venue will have a signature afternoon tea for two for those looking for a lighter meal. There will also be a four-course dinner with a set menu with dishes such as marinated watermelon amuse bouche and confit salmon or mushroom crepe.

Monday, February 14; Dh320 per couple for the afternoon tea and Dh599 per couple for the dinner inclusive of a bottle

The Irish Village

The popular venue is offering a three-course meal with traditional Irish dishes for Dh350 per couple. There’s indoor and outdoor seating available, and with the venue located next to Jubilee Stage, you might even be able to catch a show before or after.

Monday, February 14; Dh350 per couple, Jubilee Park

Alkebulan The African Dining Hall

Tuck into a Valentine’s Day menu brimming with dishes such as the Sembe taco with slow roasted steak, Saharan herb crusted lamb chops and a delectable Coeur De Nyangbo chocolate dessert.

Friday to Monday, February 11 to 14; Dh150 per person; www.alkebulandininghall.com

The National by Geoffrey Zakarian

Try a three course meal, including welcome beverage, to celebrate the day of love. The menu by chef Geoffrey Zakarian offers modern American cuisine in a stylish twist.

Monday, February 14; Dh550 per couple; @thenationaldubai