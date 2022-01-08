Argentina's Sucre opens in Dubai with Latin American flavours and empanadas galore

It charmed diners when it opened in Buenos Aires in 2001, leading to a second branch in London in 2021, and now, Latin American restaurant Sucre is set to sweep Dubai diners off their feet.

The restaurant – which has previously featured in Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants – recently opened its doors to a new branch in DIFC. The establishment is the brainchild of chef Fernando Trocca and mixologist Renato "Tato" Giovannoni, and is known for blending Italian, Spanish and Latin American cuisines, using quality ingredients.

Chef Trocca, who has trained under the likes of chefs Massimo Bottura and Osteria Francescana, is known for using traditional open-fire techniques that are popular in South America.

“My vision is to continue developing around the very concept that has permeated throughout my career,” he says. “The urge to translate the essence of my roots, family and home country on to the language of a universal, cosmopolitan diner is reflected in [the] Sucre experience.”

On that note, the menu features plenty of meaty delicacies, cooked using traditional Latin American techniques. Expect dishes such as the king crab tostada, Argentinian bone-in rib-eye, squid ink paella, monkfish tail and – one of South America’s most famous dishes – empanadas, filled with aged cheese and onions. All this, along with Giovannoni’s 1980s Buenos Aires-inspired drinks list.

The restaurant is vast, featuring a bar, lounge and terrace area, done up in a warm palette, with bespoke glass chandeliers, an open-plan dining room and an open kitchen, where you can catch a glimpse of the flames from the woodfire cooking techniques.

To complete the Latin American experience, there will soon also be an evolving roster of resident bands regaling diners.

Open daily; 6pm-2am; Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Dubai; 04 340 0829; www.sucredubai.com