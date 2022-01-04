Dining in the desert: luxury Sonara Camp opens in Ras Al Khaimah

If you’re looking for an offbeat dining experience in the Northern Emirates – one that combines desert vistas with gourmet dining – then you’re in luck. Just in time for the UAE’s camping season, the luxury Dubai desert camp dining experience Sonara has expanded to Ras Al Khaimah.

The premium dining destination is located at Al Wadi Nature Reserve, set in the grounds of The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi. The space is home to plenty of local wildlife species – so don’t be too surprised if you see an Arabian oryx, gazelle or red fox wandering about.

Visitors can find much of the same ethos that Sonara Camp is famous for: an Instagrammable setting, right on the dunes.

Visitors can book the sunset or sunset with dinner package, both of which come with family-friendly activities such as sandboarding, volleyball, soft archery and an owl show.

The experience begins on the “upper” level, with a spherical bar, boho lounge seats and plenty of fairy lights to enjoy sundowner views.

Guests who pick the dinner experience can then make their way to a lower level for a white tablecloth meal. On the menu are dishes such as slow-cooked pulled lamb, chicken fajita tacos, a black Angus striploin and ratatouille, with vegan options and a children’s menu also available. While you dine, expect to be entertained with dance performances (and maybe even a fire-breathing show).

The entertainment continues after dinner, with a movie under the stars and toasted marshmallows.

Sonara is by no means the cheapest desert dining experience, but it’s acquired a reputation thanks to its quality entertainment, food and child-friendly experiences in Dubai, and is a popular spot for those looking to celebrate a special occasion or looking for a luxe desert experience.

The sunset experience costs Dh460 per adult and Dh160 per child; the sunset and dinner experience is Dh860 per adult and Dh380 per child (during peak season).