Saudi chicken brand Al Baik launches limited deliveries in Dubai

It’s a brand that is as famous for its crispy broasted chicken – a method that uses broiling and roasting – as it is for its serpentine queues. And now fans of Al Baik in Dubai no longer have to wait in line for a taste.

The Saudi fast food brand has launched a delivery service with Talabat.

As of now, delivery seems to be restricted to areas close to its The Dubai Mall branch – including parts of Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road. There is a minimum order amount of Dh10, and a Dh5 delivery charge.

Some of the bestselling dishes for delivery are the chicken nuggets meal, Double Baik burger, Al Baik chicken meal and chicken fillet sandwich.

An Al Baik nugget meal. Photo: Janice Rodrigues

Fans of the brand can also order the famous Al Baik shawarma, Big Baik sandwich, shrimp meals and falafel sandwiches.

The wait time for the meals seems to be approximately 40 minutes. Since the launch, it’s already received a four-star rating on Talabat.

Al Baik opened its first UAE branch in The Dubai Mall in June. The 355-square-metre fast food joint is almost always packed and often has huge queues, which is also the case at Al Baik’s Expo 2020 Dubai venue, which opened in October.

The first Al Baik outpost opened in Jeddah in 1974, and Dubai was its third pit stop in the Middle East after two branches in Bahrain in 2020.

Considering its huge success, it’s no surprise that expansion across the UAE is in the works, with future plans to operate “across the seven emirates”.