Growth of the UAE: Hilton hotels launch menus featuring locally grown produce

There’s been a lot of talk about the importance of championing local, and what’s on our dining table is a big part of that conversation. With that in mind, Hilton has partnered with agritech platform Fresh on Table to launch a limited-time Growth of the UAE menu.

The launch, which is in celebration of the UAE’s 50th anniversary and Expo 2020 Dubai, features produce that is grown and harvested within the country. It will be available at select restaurants within 17 Hilton hotels across the UAE from September 20 to December 5.

The menu was curated by Hilton chefs who drew inspiration from Emirati cuisine. This is why you can expect starters such as the locally made burrata with candy tomatoes; hamachi bil falafel with pickled red onions and sesame hummus dressing; and freshly shucked Dibba Bay oysters.

Golden Jubilee churros with luqaimat flavour, date ice cream and 24K gold flakes. Photo: Hilton

For mains, there’s roasted cauliflower steak, majbous-spiced dajaj or seared sea bass fillets. Finally, ending things on a sweet and luxurious note is the Golden Jubilee Churros with luqaimat flavour, date ice cream and 24K gold flakes.

The dishes can be ordered a la carte or you can opt for the discovery set menu, which includes all four appetisers, one main course and a dessert to share for Dh220 per person.

As a pretty nifty finishing touch, all of the Growth of the UAE dishes will be served on locally produced tableware from RAK Porcelain.

“Growth of the UAE is truly a celebration of the country’s food, produce and chefs,” says Emma Banks, vice president, F&B strategy and development, EMEA, Hilton. "We cannot wait for our guests to experience this menu – the food is bursting with freshness and the flavour combinations provide a fantastic culinary experience."

The Growth of the UAE menu champions local farmers and producers. Photo: Hilton

UAE residents will be able to sample the menu at places such as Nahaam in the Conrad Abu Dhabi, Graphos Social Kitchen at Hilton Yas Island, Wavebreaker at Hilton JBR, Pure Sky Lounge at Hilton The Walk, Flavors at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island and Bull & Bear in the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, among others.

The UAE is home to hundreds of traditional and hydroponic farms, many of which have cropped up over the past few years. These farms produce everything from leafy vegetables to microgreens. Meanwhile, Fish Farm, which has a facility in Jebel Ali, supplies a variety of locally grown fish.

There has been a push for more local produce in the market because of its financial and environmental benefits. As experts have pointed out, local produce is not only fresher, it also supports local farmers, and the economy by extension, while contributing to a lower carbon footprint.

Earlier this year, Atlantis took a sustainability pledge, with nine of its restaurants introducing dishes with ingredients grown and harvested within the UAE.