Din Tai Fung to open first Abu Dhabi restaurant in The Galleria

It’s been teased and talked about for years, and now Din Tai Fung has finally confirmed the launch of its first Abu Dhabi restaurant in early 2022.

Residents of the capital will be able to tuck into the Taiwanese restaurant’s steaming hot bowls of noodles and soup dumplings at a new location within The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

While little has been confirmed regarding the interiors of the restaurant, or the food to be served, one can expect all the staples that Din Tai Fung is famous for. That includes its range of noodles, soups, steamed buns and meticulously made soup dumplings or xiao long bao – the last being the most popular item on its menu.

The restaurant chain launched an outpost in Abu Dhabi in 2020, although it was a delivery-only concept. The Galleria branch will, therefore, be its first dine-in venue in the capital.

Din Tai Fung is known for its xiao long bao or soup dumplings. The Galleria

Din Tai Fung was founded in Taipei in 1958, and has opened more than 150 branches worldwide. It opened its first UAE branch in Mall of the Emirates in Dubai in 2015, with the venue facing wait times of more than an hour initially. The brand currently has branches at The Dubai Mall, Nakheel Mall and in Deira’s Al Ghurair Centre.

Its first Abu Dhabi branch will sit alongside other new concepts at The Galleria Mall such as TVM – an alcohol-free Irish bar that is making its debut in the region. TVM will offer an “exclusive drinking and dining experience appealing in the most inviting of settings”.

Residents can also expect some new regional dining outlets at The Galleria. This includes Almayass, a Lebanese-Armenian restaurant established in Beirut in 1996, which already has branches in locations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, New York, Riyadh and Kuwait.

Finally, home-grown brand Grand Beirut will be opening its first Abu Dhabi branch at The Galleria, with authentic Lebanese specialities, and art-inspired, Instagram-worthy interiors.

"We’re delighted to bring globally renowned brands such as Din Tai Fung, Almayass, TVM and Grand Beirut exclusively to our guests, and we remain committed to bringing unique and memorable experiences to the wider Abu Dhabi community," said David Robinson, general manager at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is already home to numerous award-winning international dining concepts such as Zuma, LPM Restaurant and Nusr-Et.

