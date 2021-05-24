Billboard Music Awards 2021 fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Pink and Alicia Keys wow on the red carpet

Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards in-person ceremony, which was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, was a glamorous affair.
The event welcomed seemingly the largest celebrity audience for an awards ceremony amid the pandemic so far, with about 500 to 600 in attendance. Stars turned out in force to strut their stuff on the red carpet with strict Covid-19 safety measures in place.
Bold, block colours and bright hues were the order of the day, perhaps as a nod to the renewed optimism people may be feeling as the industry comes back to life.
Alicia Keys stole the limelight with her bright pink Valentino suit and oversized cape, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas also stunned in a nude, sequinned, high-slit gown by Dolce & Gabbana.
Husband Nick Jonas, who was host for the night, looked dapper in a bold green suit by Fendi, while Canadian singer The Weeknd, who won 10 awards, also wowed in a sharp Bottega Veneta suit.
Singer HER, nominated for Top R&B Song, shone in her glittering, sequinned jumpsuit by Dior.
Icon Award recipient and performer Pink, who was accompanied by her two children, also rocked two outfits: one a plunging fuschia dress with chandelier-style earrings for the red carpet; and another, an edgy, all-black look for backstage.
All eyes were also on Saweetie, who was nominated for Top Rap Female Artist, as she wore a peach-hued Giambattista Valli gown with reflective pointed-toe heels.
Regional designers also made an appearance, as Gabby Barrett, who was nominated for several awards, including Top New Artist, wore a fabulous gold gown by Lebanese favourite Nicolas Jebran.
Take a look through the photo gallery above to see more looks from the night.
