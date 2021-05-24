Billboard Music Awards 2021 fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Pink and Alicia Keys wow on the red carpet

Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards in-person ceremony, which was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, was a glamorous affair.

The event welcomed seemingly the largest celebrity audience for an awards ceremony amid the pandemic so far, with about 500 to 600 in attendance. Stars turned out in force to strut their stuff on the red carpet with strict Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Bold, block colours and bright hues were the order of the day, perhaps as a nod to the renewed optimism people may be feeling as the industry comes back to life.

Alicia Keys stole the limelight with her bright pink Valentino suit and oversized cape, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas also stunned in a nude, sequinned, high-slit gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

Husband Nick Jonas, who was host for the night, looked dapper in a bold green suit by Fendi, while Canadian singer The Weeknd, who won 10 awards, also wowed in a sharp Bottega Veneta suit.

Singer HER, nominated for Top R&B Song, shone in her glittering, sequinned jumpsuit by Dior.

Icon Award recipient and performer Pink, who was accompanied by her two children, also rocked two outfits: one a plunging fuschia dress with chandelier-style earrings for the red carpet; and another, an edgy, all-black look for backstage.

All eyes were also on Saweetie, who was nominated for Top Rap Female Artist, as she wore a peach-hued Giambattista Valli gown with reflective pointed-toe heels.

Regional designers also made an appearance, as Gabby Barrett, who was nominated for several awards, including Top New Artist, wore a fabulous gold gown by Lebanese favourite Nicolas Jebran.

Take a look through the photo gallery above to see more looks from the night.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The specs: McLaren 600LT Price, base: Dh914,000 Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

