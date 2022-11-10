Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi: Kohinoor and George Hakim among more than 170 brands

If you’re in the market for a sparkling new gem, look no further than the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi, which is in its 29th year.

Being held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the exhibition is running at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until November 13 and features more than 170 local and international brands.

On display are heritage brands such as India’s Kohinoor Jewellers, which was founded in 1862, and Lebanon's George Hakim, founded in 1875. There are also luxurious Italian designs by Veschetti and Ferrari Firenze, and collections by UAE labels Al Fardan Jewellery and La Marquise.

The exhibition is a good place to discover both established and emerging jewellery and watch manufacturers, many of which have fascinating backstories that influence their collections.

Lebanon’s Nsouli Jewelry, for instance, was launched in 1982 by Atef Nsouli. Despite the challenges he faced in his war-torn country, the self-made entrepreneur expanded the brand from an atelier in Beirut to a trading and polishing company in the famed Antwep uncut diamond market.

Diamond necklaces displayed at the Nsouli stand at the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The bulk of the brands listed above are housed in the International Design Fair arena of the exhibition, which is one of two distinctive suites this year’s show is divided into. The other is the Emirati Design Gallery, which takes up another end of Adnec's expansive 9,243-square-metre space.

The UAE-centric Designs Gallery, meanwhile, is displaying pieces that reflect the country’s heritage and history.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Ebda'a Awards, which are being held in collaboration with Emirati designer Azza Al Qubaisi, who showcases promising young jewellery designers at the end of the exhibition. These up-and-comers typically return to the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi the following year to exhibit their own collections.

The Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi is running at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition and Convention Centre until November 13. For more information, visit www.jws.ae