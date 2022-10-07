Hair trends for autumn and winter: side fringe, bold colours and high shine

As we gear up for the holiday and party season, here are some top tips and tricks from hairstylists on trending cuts, colours and styles for your mane.

Top cuts of the season

The tapered fringe is making a big return this season, says Myriam Keramane, founder of Myriam.K Paris. “A cross between a straight fringe and a curtain fringe, this version has the fringe on the side, and has established itself as the go-to fall trend, as seen on model Emily Ratajkowski and singer Dua Lipa.

“Just try getting a fringe with a hair piece before you actually cut your hair, so you can see how it looks on you without risking the regret if you don’t like it,” suggests Keramane.

English musician Dua Lipa rocks a tapered fringe at the Albie Awards in New York in September. AFP

Layered haircuts are also back, according to Danielle Stewart, artistic director at Pastels Salon Jumeirah. “Opt for styles that have plenty of movement. Framing your face with curtain bangs is also on point, and most face shapes can pull this style off; just ask your stylist to tailor it to you.”

For Tara Rose Kidd, managing director of Abu Dhabi’s Tara Rose salons, the trick lies in the technique. “Technical cutting is a big trend we’re seeing, with some of the fashionable cuts from previous decades making their way back on the scene with a modern update.

"For example, the mullet has warmed its way into our hearts again, but this time, it’s actually managed to look styled when paired with an extra-blunt fringe and gradual layers that add texture. The updated polished mullet no longer gives the cringe vibe the early 1990s version did.

“We’re also seeing a lot of shag-style haircuts with plenty of fringe and layers. What’s nice is that people are using the natural fabric of their hair to create texture rather than before, when the focus was on polished finishes. These styles are all about the cut and scissor work, so it’s important to find a stylist with experience in technical and precision haircutting.”

Top styles of the season

Ramp things up, suggests Jamilla Paul, hair artist and educator. “With the winter approaching, party season is within reach, so it is time to glam up and take the styling of your hair more seriously.”

Paul notes that braids, which became a huge trend in the summer, can also be carried over to the cooler months. “Braids were a great way of keeping hair controlled in the summer heat. We’ll see an extension of this trend, but this time mixed with classic Instagram waves for a more glamorous look.

“So I predict wave braids will be a hit this autumn and winter, while tiny braids that are then waved such that they frame the face can add a nice texture to the hair.”

If you prefer to leave your locks loose, Keramane believes wavy is the way to go.

“Straight hair was everywhere this summer, but for the autumn/winter season, curls and waves are back, even if you do yours like Hailey Bieber, who showed off natural, beachy waves recently.”

Pastels salon’s Stewart is also a fan of fluffy hair, as seen on 1970s actress Farrah Fawcett.

Embrace your natural waves and style them a la Farrah Fawcett. Photo: ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“The Dyson air wrap is a brilliant tool for styling this look, or you can grunge it up with some texture spray for a more messy, undone version. It is a versatile style, and can even look good straight.”

If you want to tie up your tresses in a stylish do, consider oiling slightly beforehand, says OGX’s celebrity hairstylist Michael Doughlas. “People often don’t realise you can use oils to style your hair. The oil softens the strands, meaning you can easily tease them into a sleek ponytail, ballerina bun or stylish French plait.”

Above all, says Sacha Mitic, co-founder of Sachajuan, style your hair such that it veritably shines this season. “Whether you’re going for a modern bob with texture, or sleeker long hair, all styles point to the direction of super-healthy shiny hair for those looking for rich and natural locks, and super-artificial colours for the extroverts.

Top colours of the season

Speaking of experimenting with high-octane colours, Sam Carpenter, hair artist and educator at Eideal, says: “Autumn is a dream time of year for hairdressers, as it’s when we push our clients into being braver with their hair. We encourage them to go brighter, bolder and warmer, and experiment with softer blondes and golds, or pops of colour.

“Warm golds and coppers rule, while those who are feeling brave can opt for mahogany shades,” says Carpenter.

Runway stylist Paul is a fan of multi-dimensional colours. “Even if it’s only a classic extended root melting into beautiful vanilla tones, we are definitely still embracing ‘The Blends’ that have been with us for some seasons now.

“With different variations of balayage techniques, however, this trend is becoming more daring with a stronger pop of multi-dimensional tones. Imagine a classic Hollywood balayage blend with a pop of pink underneath that you can choose to reveal or conceal.”

To Paul, this trend is a sign of the various roles we play: professional in the daytime and playful by night.

“Braver folk can go for a pink or lilac face frame, or strong tones of fiery red, as this season is all about colour,” she says.

Blended tones and pops of colour are both on point this season. Photo: Mounir / Beautyworld Middle East

Copper is another shade to consider, says Rose Kidd. “This autumn, we’re seeing trends turning just like the leaves: rich hues of warm blonde, brunette and caramel with coppery undertones that give colour a sunset, golden-hour glow. Copper has been making its way on to the colour stage in a big way and it’s becoming the go-to autumn hair colour trend you’ll see all over social media. Whether you’re getting a hint of it with cinnamon browns or full-on bolder copper penny shades and sun-kissed strawberry blondes, being ginger is in demand.”

However, Kermane warns: “The trendy copper colour that goes so well with Kendall Jenner is difficult to match to olive-toned complexions. Always ask your colourist for advice to help you find shades that best suit your features and complexion.”

Lebanese celebrity stylist Mounir, who will host masterclasses at Beautyworld Middle East on October 31 and November 1, shares four other colour-care tips: "Always do a patch test. Invest in colour-enhancing products to maintain a shade. Use the right hairbrush, which can reflect how hair maintains shine post-treatment. And, finally, protect hair from UV rays, which fade colour, dehydrate hair and restrict follicle growth."

