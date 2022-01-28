Minnie Mouse is getting a designer makeover with Stella McCartney trouser suit

Minnie Mouse is undergoing a designer makeover, adding a Stella McCartney-designed trouser suit to her wardrobe.

The beloved Disney mascot gets a new look for the first time in her almost century-long life, switching up her famous red spotted dress for a tailored navy spotted suit, created by the British fashion designer in partnership with Disney.

While Disney has offered a glimpse at the new look, Minnie’s full makeover won’t be revealed until March, when it will coincide with two important dates – International Women’s Day and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

Speaking of the collaboration in a press statement, McCartney said Minnie Mouse had always “had a special place in her heart”.

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics," McCartney said.

"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honour of Women’s History Month in March 2022."

The new design has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the idea, while others branded the design as “ugly”.

"The idea of the pantsuit is so cute, but we gotta have the iconic Minnie Mouse colours to go with it!" one Twitter user said.

“Ugly and I hate it," another user wrote.

Minnie Mouse was first created in 1928, as the girlfriend of Disney’s original character, Mickey Mouse.