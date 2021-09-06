Venice Film Festival: Kate Hudson stuns at 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' premiere

The world-famous festival is well under way in Italy, and continues to draw a number of A-list names

Sophie Prideaux
Sep 6, 2021

The 78th Venice Film Festival is in full flow, with stars turning out in force to walk the red carpet as some of the year’s most hotly anticipated films premiere.

And day five of the festival was no different, as films including Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon and Lost Illusions were screened.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, directed by Ana Lily Amirpour and starring Kate Hudson, tells the story of a young girl with special abilities who escapes from an asylum in New Orleans. As she enters back into the chaotic reality around her, she makes unexpected allies along the way.

Hudson wore a dramatic red Valentino gown for the premiere on Sunday evening, with lace panel detailing and a sheer neckline.

She posed for photos on the red carpet alongside Amirpour, who brought her adorable dog Benny along for the occasion, much to the delight of other guests.

Scroll through the gallery above to see pictures from day five of the 78th Venice Film Festival

Elsewhere, French drama Lost Illusion enjoyed its premiere in competition on Sunday. The film is a modern adaptation of Honore de Balzac’s novel of the same name, starring Benjamin Voisin, Cecile de France, Vincent Lacoste, Gerard Depardieu, Xavier Dolan and Jeanne Balibar.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival runs until Saturday, September 11

Updated: September 6th 2021, 8:42 AM
THE BIO

Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old

Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai

Favourite Book: The Alchemist

Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail

Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna

Favourite cuisine: Italian food

Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

 

 

