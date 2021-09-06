Venice Film Festival: Kate Hudson stuns at 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' premiere

The 78th Venice Film Festival is in full flow, with stars turning out in force to walk the red carpet as some of the year’s most hotly anticipated films premiere.

And day five of the festival was no different, as films including Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon and Lost Illusions were screened.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, directed by Ana Lily Amirpour and starring Kate Hudson, tells the story of a young girl with special abilities who escapes from an asylum in New Orleans. As she enters back into the chaotic reality around her, she makes unexpected allies along the way.

Hudson wore a dramatic red Valentino gown for the premiere on Sunday evening, with lace panel detailing and a sheer neckline.

She posed for photos on the red carpet alongside Amirpour, who brought her adorable dog Benny along for the occasion, much to the delight of other guests.

Elsewhere, French drama Lost Illusion enjoyed its premiere in competition on Sunday. The film is a modern adaptation of Honore de Balzac’s novel of the same name, starring Benjamin Voisin, Cecile de France, Vincent Lacoste, Gerard Depardieu, Xavier Dolan and Jeanne Balibar.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival runs until Saturday, September 11

