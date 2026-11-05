Zuhair Murad brings couture glamour to Aldo with new capsule collection

Zuhair Murad is bringing couture glamour to the high street in an exclusive collaboration with Canadian footwear and accessories brand Aldo.

The capsule collection, launched on Wednesday, translates the Lebanese couturier's signature red-carpet aesthetic into a more accessible range of shoes, bags, jewellery and eyewear designed for occasions that call for extra sparkle.

At its heart are two statement footwear styles: an open-toe platform sandal with a slim ankle strap and sculptural block heel, and a pointed-toe slingback with a slender, golden heel.

Pointed-toe slingbacks in snakeskin, Dh899, from the Zuhair Murad x Aldo collection. Photo: Aldo Show caption: Pointed-toe slingbacks in snakeskin, Dh899, from the Zuhair …

Both feature glittering finishes and metallic gold and snakeskin-inspired textures, while evening bags stand out with bold hardware. Pearl embellishments, polished metals and star motifs carry the collection’s decorative language through to the jewellery and eyewear.

A black or gold crossbody bag with a star motif and gold chain is priced at Dh799, for example, while a sparkly gunmetal grey sphere clutch bag costs Dh699.

Chandelier gold earrings are priced at Dh249, with cat-eye sunglasses at Dh499. A pair of platform sandals in snakeskin are Dh1,199, while the pointed-toe slingbacks in black or snakeskin are Dh899. A gold version has sold out already.

Murad says the intention behind the collaboration was to retain the identity of his fashion house while making its glamour more versatile. “I wanted to mix the spirit of couture with versatility and wearability,” he says. “Partnering with Aldo, a brand with a global footprint, presented an opportunity to bring the refinement of our house to a wider audience.”

Gold crossbody bag with a star motif and gold chain, Dh799, from the limited-edition collection. Photo: Aldo Show caption: Gold crossbody bag with a star motif and gold chain, Dh799, …

The partnership is the first of its kind for Aldo. “Zuhair Murad’s impact, not just in couture but in the luxury fashion ecosystem as a whole, allowed us to create a collection that honours the signature visual expressions of the house while staying true to the essence of Aldo,” says Amanda Amar, the brand’s vice-president of brand strategy, PR and social media.

The result is an exercise in translating couture codes for a broader audience, with a little red-carpet drama, distilled into accessories.

Such high-low partnerships are nothing new, of course. H&M kicked off the concept in 2004 when it signed Chanel and Fendi designer Karl Lagerfeld to create a capsule collection. Since then, luxury names have lined up with an eye to reaching new audiences, from John Galliano at Zara to Elie Saab at H&M just last month.

Customers clearly love them too, with these limited-edition capsule collections typically selling out within days. So, if you are looking to get your hands on this latest tie-up, the advice is to be quick or miss out.