Inside Valextra: CEO Xavier Rougeaux on the Iside bag and the enduring value of quiet luxury

The metal clasp on Valextra’s Iside bag closes with an almost imperceptible click – a sound so soft, it is easy to overlook. It is deliberately engineered and entirely in keeping with the Milanese house’s long-held philosophy.

“It’s whispered luxury, even the sound,” says chief executive Xavier Rougeaux. “A sense of something that you have to listen for carefully, and there is a double meaning. There is a human interaction that brings a sense of intimacy, but also a sense of humanity too.”

Pronounced “ee-see-day”, the bag has a neat rectangular lock that is intentionally understated. Made in metal, and camouflaged with the same material as the rest of the bag to be left barely visible, its edges soften into the clean geometry of the bag itself.

Iside Bamboo, created with Chinese artist Qian Lihuai, translates the ancient art of bamboo marquetry into leather. Photo: Valextra Info

That kind of intimacy is central to the brand’s DNA. Founded in 1937 in Milan by Giovanni Fontana, Valextra has always occupied an unusual space between engineering and artistry. Fontana did not train as a fashion designer, but rather approached leather goods like an architect, explorer and entrepreneur, stripping away excess until only function and proportion remained. The name itself – a fusion of “” (Italian for suitcase) and “extra” – hints at that pragmatic ambition.

The result is a design language that feels disciplined, with architectural lines, minimal hardware and no visible logos. There is nothing ornamental for its own sake. Yet, within that stripped-back design is a distinct sensuality, such as the softness of Millepunte calfskin, the quiet pleasure of perfect construction, the distinct tric-trac closure sound of the bag of the same name and the private delight of details visible only to the owner.

It is, perhaps, no coincidence that the brand reflects its birthplace so closely. Milan does not flaunt its beauty like Rome or Florence. Its façades are austere – until you step inside, and then you are greeted by interiors and courtyards hidden from everyone on the outside. Rougeaux sees a direct parallel. “Our founder was very much incarnating that sense of restraint. The tension between the two is something that really incarnates Milan: restraint and, at the same time, warmth and opulence. I feel this is exciting because if there is tension, there is thrill, and if there is thrill, there is passion.”

The Iside’s near-silent clasp says everything about Valextra, which is designed to be noticed only by those paying attention. Photo: Valextra Info

That tension resonates far beyond Italy. In the Gulf, family homes often conceal lavish interiors behind plain walls, with the same instinct for privacy shaping daily life. Luxury here is often designed as a private experience.

Few objects capture Valextra’s philosophy more succinctly than the Iside itself. With its trapezoidal structure and precise geometry, it has become the brand’s most recognisable design. With edges all finished with Valextra’s signature glossy black Costa paint, yet devoid of any branding, its pieces are firmly in the if-you-know-you-know realm, alongside similarly discreet houses such as The Row or Zegna.

Rougeaux, who joined Valextra in 2021 after senior roles at Smythson and Loro Piana, is determined to preserve its quiet authority while ensuring a natural evolution. Innovation, he argues, has always been intrinsic to Valextra. “Our founder was a designer and an architect, so there’s always been a sense of looking forward and thinking about what will be relevant. That’s why we’re talking about products that are timeless or timely because we are trying to create something that makes sense for the client that wears it today, but that will still be of the moment in 10 years.”

The Iside Indigo, part of Valextra’s Journey of Craftsmanship, sees Japanese artist Riku Matsuzaki apply traditional indigo dyeing to the house’s signature silhouette. Photo: Valextra Info

In 2025, this coalesced into a programme called The Journey of Craftsmanship, as part of which Valextra partnered with artisans around the world, such as Japanese indigo artist Riku Matsuzaki, to create the Iside Indigo decorated with a distinctive polka-dot pattern. Or the Iside Bamboo, made in collaboration with Chinese artist Qian Lihuai, who used the ancient technique of bamboo marquetry to create unique patterning.

“Bamboo, by definition, is something that is quite rigid and fragile. So, how do you integrate that into leather? It has to be sewn together,” explains Rougeaux.

Another bag in the project was the Sportami Via, made with two artisans using the ancient art of merletto a tombolo (bobbin lace) from the Italian city of Cantù to create a woven bag. “They have reassessed the way of using this tombolo technique on modern things. They designed a bag using historic techniques to make something relevant today,” says Rougeaux.

A 3D-printed Iside bag, created during Milan Design Week. Photo: Valextra Info

Technology, too, plays a role in the Valextra universe. During Milan Design Week, visitors watched an Iside bag slowly emerge from a 3-D printer using sustainable corn-based fibre, during a 26-hour process monitored not by engineers, but by artisans. The experiment was not about replacing craft, Rougeaux insists, but expanding it. “Craftsmanship is happening now. The search for excellence doesn’t mean we need to look at the past and do things like we were doing 50 or 60 years ago. It’s looking at how we make it relevant today and tomorrow.”

That future-mindedness extends to people as well as processes. Valextra operates its own training programmes in Milan, recruiting young artisans and pairing them with experienced makers. The aim is continuity, by inviting new ideas in, as part of natural evolution. “We call it engineering beauty,” Rougeaux says. “It’s about keeping skill alive by keeping it exciting.”

Back in the boutique – the brand opened its first UAE store in 2024 at Dubai Mall – I click the Iside’s clasp shut again, softly as before. It is a tiny sound, easily missed amid the noise of contemporary luxury. Which, of course, is precisely the point.