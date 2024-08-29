Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Beetlejuice sequel stars go gothic in Venice

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/23/venice-film-festival-arab-middle-east/" target="_blank">Venice Film Festival</a> is back, with Tim Burton's <i>Beetlejuice Beetlejuice </i>raising the curtain for proceedings on Wednesday. Having kept audiences waiting for more than 35 years for the sequel to his original <i>Beetlejuice</i>, this follow-up reunites Michael Keaton in the title role and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, who is now grown up. Jenna Ortega plays Astrid, Lydia's daughter. With the gothic overtones of the film, naturally, the stars leaned into this for the red carpet, with Ryder arriving in a beautifully severe look by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/06/06/new-chanel-designer-following-virginie-viard-resignation/" target="_blank">Chanel</a> – a black tailored jacket and waistcoat, paired with a tulle skirt and dress blouse. Ortega, meanwhile, arrived in a dramatic all-red confection by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/12/17/dior-lady-art-history-diana/" target="_blank">Christian Dior</a> that wrapped around the torso before opening into a full skirt. Another returning star from the original film, Catherine O’Hara, wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that looked like it was spun from a spider's web, while Keaton looked dapper in a formal all-black tuxedo. Monica Bellucci wore an all-black custom Vivienne Westwood dress and arrived with her partner, director Burton, who wore matching black. Willem Dafoe donned a dark navy suit with A black shirt and tie, while Justin Theroux chose a white tuxedo jacket over black trousers. French actress and this year's jury president Isabelle Huppert arrived in an oversized, cowl-necked Balenciaga dress, while Cate Blanchett looked serene in a banded, champagne dress by Armani Prive that was embroidered with tiny pearls.