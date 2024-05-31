The best reusable shopping and tote bags as Dubai bans single-use plastics

On June 1, a ban on single-use plastic bags will come into effect in Dubai.

Dubai Municipality announced the ban earlier this year. It is being introduced to support Dubai’s efforts to eliminate the use of disposable items and promote a more sustainable city as part of its #DubaiMoreSustainable initiative.

Bags thinner than 57 micrometers, whether made from plastic, paper, or even biodegradable materials, will be banned. Some specific exemptions include bags thicker than 58 micrometers and bags used for wrapping certain foods, such as poultry and bread. Bags used for products purchased online, bin liners and laundry bags are also still allowed, as well as electronic device bags and grain bags.

Additionally, stores will not be required to provide free alternatives and a penalty fine of Dh200 will be enforced for non-compliance, capped at Dh2,000 for repeat offenders.

Meaning, if shoppers don't want to be billed for packing up their goods in new reusable bags at the till (and want to do their bit for the planet), then it's time to dig out those durable totes or invest in something new that will stand the test of time.

Luckily, there are plenty of options. High-street offerings include colourful natural fibre or cotton bags (that can double up as beach-ready options), while more luxury offerings include a sturdier structure. Many home-grown brands also have options simple in style or playful in appeal.

If a colourful investment piece is preferred, Christian Louboutin's Dh11,050 Canvas & Felt Broderie number will do the trick. Bright yellow, pink and orange cotton is further elevated with embroidery, buttons and metal stud details, while leather straps will hold the weight of a Sephora visit that gets out of hand.

For that high quality, built-to-last feel without the head-turning side effect, Versace's Raffia elegant tote bag, Dh7,000, may be more suitable. Made with straw (but well structured with its boxy shape), flair is added where its namesake is branded burnt orange, with leather handles to match.

For something more day to day, mall favourites such as H&M and Mango have affordable offerings. Mango's natural fibre shopping bag, Dh369, is available in a range of hues, including forest green, while H&M's cotton blend shopper, Dh169, is best for those who stick to a more monochrome palette.

Local, smaller businesses can be supported too, with many home-grown brands selling supermarket-ready totes. Take All Things Mochi; bold prints are the bag at this UAE-born, but Amsterdam-designed brand, and items such as the Lucy Tote Bag, Dh235, are visually striking, and crafted using vintage fabrics from Jaipur, India.

Desert Totes, meanwhile, does what is says on the tin. The Dubai-born brand creates responsibly sourced fashion and homeware pieces, including The Camille Tote, Dh210. A simple take on a sustainable bag, it easily folds away for spur of the moment shopping sprees.

The move to ban single-use plastic bags after Dubai Municipality published guidance for businesses and consumers in March. It read: “The goal of this initiative is to unify the efforts as individuals, institutions and partners in both the public and the private sectors towards sustainable practices in our daily lives.”

On January 1, 2025, the ban will extend to single-use plastic items such as straws, cotton swabs, stirrers and cups and will also be applied to plates, cutlery and food containers by January 1, 2026.