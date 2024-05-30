Saudi Arabia's Ashi Studio set to unveil cabin crew uniforms for new Riyadh Air airline

Celebrated Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi will design cabin crew uniforms for the kingdom's new airline, Riyadh Air, which is set to take off next year.

The uniforms will be unveiled during Paris Haute Couture Week in June, and will feature the carrier's dual-livery design, which is inspired by the twisting canopies of traditional Bedouin tents and curves of Arabic calligraphy.

Ashi, who founded his Ashi Studio label in 2006, became the first designer from the GCC to be invited to join the prestigious Federation de la Haute Couture last year. He showcased his first official haute couture collection in Paris soon after.

A highly coveted grading, haute couture is a term that can only be bestowed by governing body Federation de la Haute Couture, and being invited to join its ranks is considered the highest possible accolade for a fashion house.

Ashi also became the first designer from the Gulf to be included in the BoF 500 list – the Business of Fashion’s index of the people shaping the fashion industry in 2023.

Riyadh Air is set to take off for its maiden flight in 2025. Photo: Riyadh Air

“The airline will play an important role in the future of Saudi Arabia by making Riyadh one of the world’s key destinations,” Ashi said. “I am delighted to be part of a project so significant for our nation.

“It’s an exciting time to be in Saudi Arabia and to witness another Saudi brand going global. I am looking forward to sharing the cabin crew fashion line with the world and to seeing the Riyadh Air team wearing my creations when it takes its maiden flight in 2025.”

Ashi spent his early years mastering his craft in the US working for international couture houses before settling in Paris, where he opened his studio in 2018.

READ MORE Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Ashi makes dramatic official haute couture debut in Paris

Today, his label is known for its sophisticated evening and bridal wear infused with skilful structuring, with a flair for creating boldly elegant looks. He has since dressed many of the world's leading ladies, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Beyonce, Penelope Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Lady Gaga.

Most recently, he created a custom gown for Jordan's Princess Iman to wear at the wedding of her brother, Crown Prince Hussein.

Launched in March last year, Riyadh Air is the newest airline in the Middle East and the second national carrier in Saudi Arabia after Saudia.