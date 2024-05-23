Gowns by Dubai designers shine on Miss Universe Philippines stage

The Philippines on Wednesday crowned Filipino-American Chelsea Manalo as its representative to the coming Miss Universe 2024 competition to be held in Mexico on September 28.

The glittering ceremony in Manila featured 53 hopefuls from across the pageant-obsessed Philippines, as well as being open to the Filipino diaspora for the first time. Last year's winner Michelle Marquez Dee returned to the stage to crown her successor.

During the pageant's evening gown competition, two contestants donned creations by Dubai-based Filipino designers Michael Cinco and Furne One.

Ahtisa Manalo, who was later named second runner-up, walked the stage in a shimmering red off-shoulder dress with trailing sleeves by celebrity designer Cinco, whose studio is based in Dubai Design District.

Ahtisa Manalo, seen here in a Michael Cinco gown, reached the top five. Photo: Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook

Ahtisa also sported a flattering one-shoulder dress with a daring slit by Cinco during the preliminaries held a day earlier.

Meanwhile, One, who owns Amato Couture also at D3, lent his design prowess to Victoria Velasquez Vincent who reached the top 10. Vincent wore two of the designer's works. The first gown – a blue dress with a prominent wing detail on the bodice – appeared during the preliminary rounds.

Vincent advanced to the contest's final evening gown competition on coronation night, where she wore a daring sheer red gown by the Dubai designer.

Victoria Velasquez Vincent wearing Furne One during the preliminary rounds of Miss Universe Philippines. Photo: Empire Ph / YouTube

“The cut is basic to emphasise Vincent's body proportion,” One tells The National.

Although he has been based in the UAE for a while, the Filipino designer says it's important for him to “support my country and community”.

Both One and Cinco aren't strangers to the Miss Universe stage, with their designs often being worn by beauty queens. They've also dressed representatives from other countries over the years.

Chelsea Manalo is Miss Universe Philippines 2024. Photo: Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook

At Miss Universe 2022, Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa wore one of One's gowns. Cinco's gowns were a hit during the 2021 version of the contest, where he dressed contestants and even some judges.

Reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor later this year, as the beauty pageant returns to Mexico.

This year's pageant will feature the return of Belize, Botswana, China, Cuba, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, New Zealand and Samoa. Iran is also meant to send a representative for the first time, but under the title of “Miss Persia”.

Although there is plenty of time before the finale, some competing countries have already selected their representatives.