Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein watch Jordan at Asian Cup final

Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan attended the landmark Asian Cup final between Jordan and Qatar.

Also joining was Princess Salma and Prince Hashem, the youngest daughter and son of Queen Rania and King Abdullah. However, the joy was shortlived as Jordan lost 3-1 to Qatar at Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Read More Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa watch Jordan make Asian Cup history

Princess Salma and Prince Hashem appeared to be wearing the official Jako red and white Jordanian football shirts for the game, with a red and white keffiyeh over their shoulders.

Queen Rania wore her white shirt with a long black skirt and a wide black belt. Bucking the trend, the Crown Prince instead wore a red version of the team top, with the Jordan emblem emblazoned on the left breast, over a long-sleeved white shirt.

Very much the underdog, while Jordan has qualified for the Asian Cup on several occasions, this was its first time in the final. Qatar won the last Asian Cup in 2019 and had been looking to win back-to-back tournaments.

Queen Rania, Crown Prince Hussein in the stands for the Asian Cup final between Jordan and host nation Qatar at Lusail Stadium. #AsianCupFinal #AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/fKli9zBi5u — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) February 10, 2024

In a display of the event's importance to Jordan, before the match, Prince Hussein's Instagram Reels reposted a drawing of a Jordanian footballer reaching for the Asian Cup trophy.

Throughout the tournament, the royal family has shown its support for the Jordanian football team. On February 2, Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa watched Jordan defeat Tajikistan 1-0 to get through to the semi-finals.

The pair were spotted, wearing their team shirts, laughing and cheering in the stands. Jordan went on to beat South Korea 2-0 to secure their place in the final.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, accompanied by Princess Salma and Prince Ali, at the Jordan-Tajikistan quarter-finals match in the Asian Cup. @CoutureRoyals / X

The couple have a history of attending Jordanian sporting events in co-ordinating tops. In August 2023, they wore matching T-shirts to cheer on the Jordanian basketball team as it beat Mexico in the King Abdullah Cup, also known as the King's Cup, in Amman.