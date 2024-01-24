Rihanna, in Amina Muaddi shoes, leads best-dressed celebrities in Paris

Rihanna is back. After seemingly a lifetime away from couture, the Diamonds singer arrived at the Christian Dior haute couture show in Paris this week, looking sensational in a Dior ensemble complemented by heels from Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Choosing a puffed version of the famous Dior Bar jacket that was created by Christian Dior himself in 1947 – with its nipped-in waist and now with an exaggerated collar – Rihanna added her trademark twist by pairing it with a black baseball cap. Pairing it with a puffed pencil skirt, killer heels, long gloves and a Lady Dior bag, she managed a modern take on the femme fatale.

There aren't many who could get away with wearing a sideways cap to a haute couture show, but then Rihanna is by no means ordinary. A longtime fan of Dior, she arrived like a breath of fresh air, bringing her own idiosyncratic stamp of approval, plus some serious rocks around her neck.

Rihanna's choice of footwear also reiterates the star appeal of Muaddi, who often takes inspiration from her Arab roots for her namesake brand.

Another celebrity who came out in support of Arab designers was Jennifer Lopez, who attended the Elie Saab show on Wednesday, wearing a green gown, floor-length floral cape and embellished belt.

The haute couture shows also welcomed a number of other A-list celebrities.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Dior show, dressed in a flame red dress, which worked beautifully against her pale skin and even paler hair. Taylor-Joy knows that put-together, lady-like dressing suits her, but she mixed it up by adding heavy black boots for a fresh take.

Also at Dior was actress Glenn Close who, even at 76, arrived looking immaculate in a Bar jacket suit. In cream, with the classic shaped waist and wide leg trousers, her ensemble can teach us all a thing or two about elegance.

Zendaya and Law Roach get ready ahead of the Schiaparelli show. Law Roach / Instagram

Over at Schiaparelli, Zendaya arrived wearing the label as a fitted taffeta skirt and train with a sculptural velvet top. As someone who can carry off pretty much any look – thanks to the eye of her stylist Law Roach – Zendaya has a daring sense of style. For this entrance, she donned a blunt-cut fringed wig – and slayed it.

At Chanel on Tuesday, actress and Chanel ambassador Lucy Boynton looked stylish in a pale tweed minidress suit, while Charlotte Casiraghi, from the Monaco royal family, proved she was the epitome of chic by mixing her houndstooth tweed jacket with a pair of jeans.

Chanel ambassador Lucy Boynton arrived at the brand's haute couture show in a stylish tweed minidress. Getty Images

At Giorgio Armani Prive, Celina Locks, model and wife of former Brazilian football player Ronaldo Nazario, looked effortless in a pale blue lace dress coat, worn over stovepipe trousers. While, at the same event, Gwyneth Paltrow arrived in head-to-toe black. Wearing a satin, button-front top, with relaxed, midi-length sleeves, she carried an air of refined simplicity.