Christmas beauty gifts: Luxury perfumes, skincare sets and colourful palettes

When looking for a Christmas gift for your loved ones, make-up and skincare products are sure to please anyone who loves to take care of themselves.

Here, The National rounds up some of the best products and gadgets available this year.

For some much-needed skincare, look to Olivanna's Intense Night Repair Cream (Dh423). The overnight cream is enriched with collagen-boosting ingredients that work to restore and revive skin while you sleep.

Moving on to hair, Fable & Mane's HoliRoots Strengthening Oil (Dh145) is one of the most coveted products this year. Ingredients are sourced in India and it aims to give users a healthier-looking mane.

Prada's Paradoxe eau de parfum has a new intense edition, which takes the original and turns it up ever so slightly, adding notes of jasmine, ambrofix and moss.

And in make-up, some festive treats include Huda Beauty's Pretty Grunge Palette, Valentino Beauty's Liquid Rosso gloss (Dh225) and the Desert Diamonds highlighter (Dh134) by Saudi brand Asteri Beauty.