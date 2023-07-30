Five sunglasses trends to see you through summer

If eyes are the window to the soul, then sunglasses are the ultimate window dressing. The final touch to any outfit, this quick style alteration can change a mood faster than you can say tinted lenses.

This summer there are plenty of options, and with the seasonal sales in full swing, now is the moment to grab a new pair and switch up your wardrobe. Here are the five biggest trends to look out for.

New aviators

Aviator classic, Dh627, Ray-Ban, at Sunglasses Hut. Photo: Sunglasses Hut

The Ray-Ban Aviator is a classic, and deservedly so, as it suits just about everyone. This summer it returns with lots of variations. Those looking for a boxier shape should check out revolve.com, which has a wide selection. We like the Whirlpool frames in black. For an edgier take, Bottega Veneta offers a pair with large lenses, rimmed in gold.

Oversized

Square frame, Dh1,600, Gucci. Photo Gucci

Forget narrow frames, this summer is all about being larger than life. Gucci has come up with myriad styles including square frames with stepped corners, while those after a rounded shape should head to Monki, which has an oversized pair that are also wrap-around. At Bloomingdales, For Arts Sake has a good variety including ones with hexagonal frames. Fabulous.

Retro oval-shaped

Screen sunglasses in acetate, Dh1,310, Loewe. Photo: Loewe

This trend has legs, as it seems the fashion world cannot get enough of the rounded, oval shape. Anyone on a budget will find multiple styles in the high street, such as those by Aldo for a dash of black-rimmed, Audrey Hepburn glamouror those at H&M that offer a pop of retro white. Loewe, recently announced as the most searched for brand online, has raised the bar with its vintage frames in flecked green with gold detailing.

Square cat-eye

Logo detail cat-eye, Dh1,080, Burberry. Photo: Burberry

The 1960s classic has a swept-up corner, but now a modern update gives it a more square shape. Edgy and interesting, 30 Sundays at eyewa.com has silver tips, while Burberry keeps things upscale with a more discreet slant. Celine tips its corners slightly out for a dash of Parisian chic.

Motorsports

Ski mirror pink sunglasses, Dh661, Karen Wazen. Photo: Karen Wazen

The opposite of narrow frames, motorsport lenses are the style to be seen in. Large and wrapped, this is about adding a touch of extreme sports to the everyday. Karen Wazen offers full face coverage in pretty pink, while H&M have a wide frame that looks equally suited to the ski slopes as the beach. However, for true authenticity, check out the originals at Oakley.