Queen Camilla wears Bruce Oldfield gown for coronation

Queen Camilla chose a gown by British designer Bruce Oldfield for King Charles III's coronation.

Long regarded as the frontrunner in the race to dress the new queen, Oldfield has a decades-long relationship with the British royal family, including dressing King Charles's first wife Diana, Princess of Wales.

The queen's gown, with a short train, in ivory, gold and silver, is dotted with motifs of flowers such as forget-me-nots and daisies. Classic in cut, the coronation dress illustrates her understated taste, with Buckingham Palace describing it as “simple and tailored”.

Queen Camilla in a gown by Bruce Oldfield during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. PA

Intertwined with the flowers is a motif of traditional bunting — captured here in antique silver and gold threads — which trails around the gown that has bracelet sleeves and a wide V-neck. The dress itself is cut from peau de soie silk, offering a matte finish. The fabric was created by Suffolk fabrics manufacturer Stephen Walters especially for the occasion.

Over the dress, the new queen wore the crimson velvet Robe of State, which was originally made for Queen Elizabeth II and worn by her during her coronation in 1953.

Bruce Oldfield is a firm favourite of the new queen's and has been dressing her for years. He once quipped: “I gave Diana her glamour and Camilla her confidence.”