Everything Queen Rania has worn so far on her Japan tour

Queen Rania has once again shown her style credentials during her official visit to Japan, alongside her husband, King Abdullah II and eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein.

From political meetings to cultural visits, she has stepped out in several designer looks that showcase the chic style she has become known for, with impeccable tailoring, breezy pastels, and co-ord sets among her wardrobe choices so far.

The royal trip started with a formal meeting between King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein and Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Tokyo Imperial Palace. For the occasion, Queen Rania wore a custom beige blazer dress by Dutch-Moroccan label Benchellal. She accessorised the dress, which featured a structured exaggerated collar, with a gold waist belt, nude ankle-strap heels from British brand Jennifer Chamandi and a Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite brown braided leather bag.

A selection of Queen Rania's looks in Japan. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

For a visit to the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo, she wore a black tailored suit from French label Alexandre Vauthier's winter 2022 couture collection. The suit jacket, featuring short sleeves, exaggerated shoulders and a tailored waist, was paired with extreme wide-leg trousers and given a pop of colour with red court shoes. She finished off the look with a multicoloured Caro bag from Dior.

For her meeting with Yuko Kishida, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, she wore her hair in a loose ponytail, and donned a customised powder pink pencil dress from Zimmermann’s resort 2023 collection. Featuring a high neck, puff sleeves and 3D organza flowers, the dress was paired with pink metallic stilettos from Dior and a white Gabriela Hearst bag.

