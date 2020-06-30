Ways to celebrate Canada Day 2020 in the UAE

Every year, Canadians celebrate the country’s national day on July 1, with a host of activities from barbecues to fireworks.

Like most things this year, celebrations will be a tad different in 2020: many will choose to stay home and practice social distancing, and the government of Canada has planned a virtual fireworks display for Canadians celebrating the country’s 153rd birthday on Wednesday.

Here’s how to celebrate Canada Day in the UAE this year...

Be a part of a virtual event

Love from Canada is the official virtual Canada Day celebration and it’s happening on Facebook. All you have to do to be a part of the event is log on to Facebook and visit the Love Amour Canada page at 10pm on Wednesday, July 1, to catch the virtual show featuring Canadian artists.

Performers in the line-up include Roch Voisine, Elisapie, The Dead South and Kellylee Evans.

Order in some poutine

Is there anyone who can resist the humble poutine? The dish originated in the Canadian province of Quebec and has since become one of the country’s most popular dishes. With French fries, gravy, cheese and other toppings, it's no surprise this is a perennial favourite.

In Dubai, there are a couple of restaurants that prepare poutine from Lord of the Wings to The Maine Famous Tacos (both of which deliver). New York Fries, which has branches across Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah, also serves the dish.

Canadian burger chain Big Smoke Burger, which has three branches in Dubai, boasts very authentic poutine, with cheese curds brought in from Quebec. There are three varieties: craft poutine, spicy poutine, and bacon poutine, and they are all available for delivery.

Get the family involved

The Canadian Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates has a cute colouring activity to celebrate Canada Day 2020. Simply head to the website, download and print the image, and then get busy filling in the colours.

The Canadian Business Council is encouraging participants to post the images onto Instagram and tag them (@cbcdubai) with the hashtags #LovefromCanada and #CanadaDayUAE, #CanadaintheUAE.

A cute activity you can get the little ones involved with too.

Hit the slopes

If it's the cool Canadian temperatures you're missing, why not hit the slopes? Ski Dubai is currently open to the public and has a number of packages from the "4 for the price of 3" offer to a summer pass priced at Dh250 per person.

Worked up an appetite after all that time in the snow? There’s a Tim Hortons located within Mall of the Emirates to get your Timbit fix.

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The Two Popes Director: Fernando Meirelles Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce Four out of five stars

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

