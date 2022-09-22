Priyanka Chopra shares photos of daughter Malti's first trip to New York

Priyanka Chopra is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where she has spoken in her capacity as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

Away from the UNGA stage, she has been enjoying her time in the city with her daughter, Malti Marie, aged 9 months.

Posting about her baby daughter's first trip to the Big Apple, she shared photos of the tot looking out of the window of a high-rise tower.

The pair also visited Central Park. She posted a photo of her UNGA downtime on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's a walk in the park."

In the photo, the actress, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, is seen holding her daughter, her whose face is hidden with a heart emoji, in her arms.

Priyanka Chopra walks in Central Park, New York, with her daughter Malti Marie. Photo: Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Chopra was one of the speakers at UNGA on Monday and shared the stage with a number of high-profile speakers including Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN.

She took part in two sessions at the Assembly, one on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the other on Transforming Education Summit.

For the first session, Chopra spoke right after a special presentation by the team behind Expo 2020 Dubai, who gave attendees a taste of the projection at Al Wasl Dome to spread the message of sustainability.

"We've been inspired by the breathtaking projections created by Expo 2020 that you have been surrounded by," Chopra said, before urging leaders to keep their promise to deliver the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

"As we all know, all is not well with our world. But these crises did not happen by chance... they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan," she said.

On Wednesday, she took part in a hybrid panel discussion titled, First Things First: Investing in early childhood and parenting in emergencies.

"Being in a room full of passionate advocates for children’s rights has always been so inspiring to me," Chopra wrote on Instagram. "We gathered today to discuss prioritising parenting support for the world’s children — steps towards building a better future for all.

"Travelling the world as a @unicef Ambassador, I have met hundreds of children who have been forced to leave home. Seeing this first-hand is a reminder that we should continue to amplify and advocate every chance that we get."